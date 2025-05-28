2025 Tata Altroz first drive review: Evolved design, premium kit. Is it the new Gold Standard?

In our rather... enthusiastic automotive market here in India, there's a segment that's consumed everything in its path like a particularly vigorous monsoon downpour: the sub compact SUV. Everyone, it seems, simply must have one. Which leaves the premium hatchback in a rather awkward position, doesn't it? Priced similarly, yet without the perceived ruggedness or commanding view, these hatchbacks aren't just selling their inherent practicality; they have to be demonstrably better in almost every measurable way. And into this rather competitive fray steps Tata, an Indian brand, of course, known increasingly for its focus on solidity and, commendably, safety.

So, this 2025 Tata Altroz. It's their latest contender in this tricky premium hatchback space, directly squaring off against established titans like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno – a veritable sales phenomenon in this country – and the rather polished Hyundai i20. However, the pricing structure of these premium hatchbacks also means they're vying, indirectly, for the same rupees that might otherwise go towards those popular sub-compact SUVs.

It's a car that needs to justify its place by being a thoroughly well-rounded package, promising a blend of appealing design, enhanced features, and a certain driving composure. Whether it manages to deliver on all those promises, and make itself truly stand out in such a crowded landscape, is, of course, the rather interesting question. And we'll begin, as one usually does, by having a good look at the thing.

2025 Tata Altroz: Design

Right then. We've established the Altroz's rather precarious position in the market, fighting both its direct rivals and the omnipresent compact SUV. So, how does it attempt to win this visual battle? Let's have a good look at the thing, shall we?

Now, the Tata Altroz, it has to be said, has always been a rather handsome looking car. Tata, you see, has managed to give it a rather distinctive presence on the road. And with this 2025 facelift, it still maintains that handsome façade. It's not trying to be overly flamboyant or shout for attention; it has a quiet confidence about its design, sharp lines, and a bold stance.

Just as the previous iteration, the 2025 Tata Altroz too gets a handsome stance

What's rather curious, however, is Tata's approach to this facelift. Normally, with a facelift, carmakers are incredibly reluctant to change metal parts – things like the bonnet, the doors, the fundamental panels. Too expensive, you see. But with the Altroz, Tata has actually gone to the trouble of changing the door panels. A rather significant commitment for a mere facelift.

Let's start from the front. It's a sharper, more premium look now. You get revamped LED headlamps, a redesigned LED DRL signature that's rather striking, a new 3D grille, and reprofiled bumpers. Even the LED fog lamps have been given a slightly sharper design. It certainly looks more contemporary and purposeful staring back at you from your rearview mirror.

Move along to the side. This is where those changed door panels come into play. This was primarily, it seems, to accommodate the new, flush-fitting front door handles. A bit of a novelty, certainly. Clean, modern, and all that. Now, about these flush handles: while one might instinctively fret about dust and grime, they're likely engineered not to seize up. However, they do present a slight operational challenge. It's a two-step process, you see: you have to push the handle first, to make it pop out, and then you can pull the lever to open the door. It will, I suspect, take some getting used to by customers, who are accustomed to simply grabbing and pulling.

The 2025 Tata Altroz now gets flush type door handles, similar to what has been seen on models like the Tata Curvv

Beyond that, they've also removed some of the unnecessary creases that were on the doors before, resulting in a distinctly cleaner, more seamless design along the side profile. A subtle change, but one that certainly streamlines the appearance. The 16-inch wheels are all-new too, with their own fresh design in black and metallic finish. All trims, commendably, get 16-inch tyres, though the fancy alloys are for the higher variants.

Now, the rear. Ah, the rear. This is where it gets a bit nuanced. The tail lamps are entirely new LED units, and they've cleverly added a connected LED light bar that visually widens the car's posterior, which is a nice touch. The Altroz logo and lettering have been repositioned slightly lower, and the rear bumpers have a more angular and modern appearance. However, despite these updates, I must confess that the pre-facelift model, in my humble opinion, had a slightly more resolved stance, particularly around the rear.

This new one, while still agreeable and certainly wider-looking at night with that light bar, just feels a touch less... settled back there. I can't quite put my finger on it, but it just had a certain visual cohesion that this new one seems to have lost a tad. And speaking of the rear, the integrated door handle on the C-pillar, a design flourish from before, is still present and, well, certainly isn't an issue.

The rear of the 2025 Tata Altroz gets a new set of connected LED tailights.

Overall, the Altroz remains a rather handsome hatchback. It's clear Tata wants to keep its visual appeal fresh and premium, and they've gone to unusual lengths for a facelift with those door panel changes. The side structure has also been reinforced, adding to that sense of solidity. The head of design apparently emphasized retaining the Altroz identity, and to that, I can certainly concur. It's still unmistakably an Altroz.

Right then. We've assessed the Altroz's outward appearance – a rather handsome thing, despite the facelift's subtle quirks. But a car, as we all know, is largely experienced from the inside. So, let's open the door and see what Tata has concocted for our delectation in the 2025 Altroz's inner sanctum.

2025 Tata Altroz: Cabin and Features

Step inside, and your immediate impression, particularly if you're in one of the higher variants, is the new beige and black theme. It's a dual-tone approach, distinct from the older, more sombre all-black interiors. The dashboard itself is completely new, featuring an illuminated light strip across its expanse.

You're greeted by a new steering wheel, which prominently displays an illuminated Tata logo in its centre. Beyond that, the instrument cluster is now fully digital in the top variants, a sharp 10.25-inch display capable of presenting various bits of information, including integrated maps. In the centre of the dash, there's a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Below this, you'll find the air conditioning and other control panels, which are now predominantly touch-based. However, Tata has thoughtfully retained physical toggle switches for adjusting the fan speed and AC temperature.

The 2025 Tata Altroz gets a completly new cabin with dual 10.25 inch screens and a new black and beige interior with new seats

In terms of features, the car offers wireless charging, along with 65W Type-C chargers and a traditional 12V power socket. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity are present. A sunroof is now available in certain trims, and the seats themselves have been improved with an extension for better thigh support, both for those in the front and for rear passengers. Importantly, the camera quality for features like the 360-degree view is really very good, and both the infotainment screen and the digital instrument cluster are exceptionally sharp. Safety features like six airbags are also integrated as standard.

As for space, it’s quite commendable for a car of this size. Legroom in the rear is perfectly adequate for the average Indian, and the seats can accommodate three adults across, provided they're on agreeable terms. The boot space varies: the iCNG version, with its clever twin-cylinder setup, manages a respectable 200 litres, while the petrol and diesel versions boast a more generous 345 litres.

The 2025 Tata Altroz gets new seats which are very supportive and do provide a good underthigh and bakc support

Now, about all that, what does one actually think? Well, aesthetically, that new beige and black theme is genuinely refreshing. It does indeed open up the cabin and makes it feel significantly more airy than the older, darker setup. It's a definite positive, purely from a visual perspective. And I must say, the sheer sharpness of both the main infotainment screen and the digital driver's display is excellent – a clear leap forward. Furthermore, the camera quality, particularly for parking and manoeuvring, is notably very good, which is always reassuring.

However, despite all the tech and premium-sounding features Tata has crammed in here, the actual quality of the interior becomes a bit questionable in places. One fully expects cost-cutting in a car of this segment – cheaper plastics used in the lower half of the cabin, where one rarely touches, are entirely understandable. But here, you find some rather flimsy plastics even in places you do interact with regularly. Take, for instance, the bottom part of that illuminated logo on the new steering wheel; it feels very flimsy indeed, which is a shame, as it's a visible and touchable part.

And speaking of that steering wheel, while it looks rather nice, its design does, rather perversely, hamper usability for a fundamental function: the horn. You see, to press the horn effectively, you often have to remove your hand from the wheel entirely to press the lower half of that illuminated central part. Most cars, you'll find, allow you to simply jab it with your thumb while keeping your hand on the wheel – a subtle but crucial ergonomic detail for our rather demanding driving conditions.

For the rear compartment, the 2025 Tata Altroz gets some handy touces like a rear AC vent and a 65W USB-C fast charging port

Then there's that new touch-based control panel for the air conditioning and other functions. While it looks frightfully premium, all sleek and modern, it largely sacrifices usability on the altar of aesthetics. There's little to no tactile feedback from those touch-sensitive buttons, meaning you have to take your eyes off the road to confirm you've actually hit the right spot to, say, switch on the AC or toggle into CNG mode. Which, frankly, is a distraction one can ill afford. Though, to their credit, the retention of proper, physical toggle switches for the fan speed and AC temperature is a glimmer of genuine thoughtfulness in this touch-sensitive wilderness. A small mercy, but a genuine one.

So, the cabin of the Altroz. It's a mixed bag, isn't it? Visually refreshing, featuring incredibly sharp screens and good camera quality, and fundamentally spacious, which is all commendable. But hampered by some questionable choices in material quality where you least expect it, and a clear case of aesthetics trumping basic ergonomics in crucial areas like the steering wheel and some of the central controls. It's nearly there, but not quite a flawless triumph of interior design.

So now we've assessed the Altroz's outward appearance and delved into its rather spruced-up interior. But a car, as you know, isn't merely a static sculpture or a comfy lounge; it's meant to move. And that, my friends, is where the rubber truly meets the road. So, let's talk about the oily bits and the driving experience.

2025 Tata Altroz: Drive, ride and handling

The 2025 Tata Altroz, rather admirably for its segment, continues to offer a fairly comprehensive selection of powertrain options. You have the familiar 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces a respectable 87 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, available with either a 5-speed manual, a 5-speed AMT, or even a 6-speed DCT for those who prefer two pedals. Then, for the economically minded, there's the 1.2-litre petrol-CNG bi-fuel option, delivering 72 bhp and 103 Nm when running on compressed natural gas, paired with a 5-speed manual.

And then, the rather unique selling proposition in this class: the 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine. This four-cylinder unit churns out 89 bhp and a substantial 200 Nm of torque, exclusively mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Curiously, while there was a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol option in the pre-facelift Altroz (the "Racer" variant, offering 120hp), current information for the 2025 model seems to focus solely on the naturally aspirated petrol, diesel, and CNG for the standard range. Perhaps the turbo-petrol will make a return later, or is reserved for a different trim is yet unclear.

The 1.2L petrol engine in the 2025 Tata Altroz gets mated to either a 5 speed MT, a 5 speed AMT or a 6 speed DCA. Meanwhile the 1.5L diesel and the 1.2L CNG option only come with a 5 speed MT transmission.

Now, I must preface this by stating I've only had the pleasure, or perhaps the curious experience, of piloting the diesel and the CNG versions. The naturally aspirated petrol and its automatic derivatives remain, for me, unexplored territories in this latest iteration.

The Altroz, rather uniquely in its segment these days, still offers a diesel engine. One might instinctively think, "Ah, diesel – torquey, punchy, good for city driving." Well, one would be half-right, but not entirely in the way you'd expect here.

At lower revs, particularly from a standstill, the diesel's power delivery is remarkably subdued. In fact, it's quite astonishingly so. In a typical diesel car, pulling away in second gear from a dead stop is usually a perfectly achievable, if not entirely graceful, manoeuvre. In the Altroz diesel, however, I found myself simply unable to do it. The engine just doesn't seem to have the necessary grunt right off idle to get the car moving in that higher ratio. It demands a definite first-gear engagement, which, while not a hardship, is certainly unexpected from a diesel.

However, as you pick up the pace and the engine gets into its stride, the diesel does begin to assert itself. It's not a sudden surge, mind you, but a gradual, rather civilised building of momentum. For quick overtaking manoeuvres, it remains a tad lethargic – you'll need to plan well in advance or drop a gear, perhaps two. But, once you're at higher speeds, cruising on the open road, this diesel unit settles into a comfortable rhythm. It sits happily, feeling quite effortless, maintaining pace without feeling strained. It's a highway cruiser, rather than a sprightly city sprinter, despite being a diesel.

As for the ride quality of the diesel variant, it exhibits a slightly stiff demeanour at lower speeds. Tata Motors has indeed stated that they've re-tuned the suspension for the facelift, making it a touch firmer over the outgoing model. This is noticeable over broken city tarmac. However, and this is where Tata cars often shine, at higher speeds, the ride quality becomes absolutely commendable. It's neither overly stiff, jarring your kidneys, nor overly soft, inducing seasickness. It strikes a rather fine balance, absorbing undulations with a mature, confident poise. It's a common observation, and indeed, often a proud boast from Tata owners, that their cars generally feature some of the best suspension setups in their respective segments – and the Altroz diesel seems to carry on that tradition, especially at speed.

Now, the CNG option. One often approaches CNG variants with a certain trepidation, expecting them to be rather anaemic, sacrificing performance entirely for fuel economy. But here, the Altroz CNG genuinely exceeds expectations. It is, quite surprisingly, rather quick!

In fact, it has a perceptibly better pickup from a standstill than the diesel. This is quite an interesting anomaly, suggesting better low-end torque delivery or a more eager initial response from the CNG setup, perhaps due to the lighter weight or specific tuning for city conditions.

The diesel powered 2025 Tata Altroz feels a bit lathargic at lower revs while the CNg powered units feels surprisingly peppy.

The ride quality in the CNG variant is decent at lower city speeds, soaking up everyday imperfections adequately. However, push it to higher speeds on the highway, and it tends to get a bit "tossy." This suggests it has indeed been tuned specifically for city driving, where agility and low-speed comfort are prioritised, and perhaps less attention paid to outright high-speed stability compared to the diesel.

A notable point of divergence, however, is the cabin noise in the CNG version. It's noticeably less noise isolated than the diesel model. You can certainly hear more wind noise permeating the cabin at higher speeds, which can be a bit irksome on longer journeys. Furthermore, the engine itself becomes quite noisy at higher revs in the CNG variant, which, frankly, isn't particularly reassuring and rather detracts from the overall refinement.

In essence, both the diesel and CNG Altroz offer distinct driving characteristics, each with its own quirks and commendable attributes. The diesel is a composed high-speed cruiser with a peculiar low-end lethargy, while the CNG is a surprisingly sprightly city slicker that gets a bit flustered when pushed hard on the open road.

Verdict

So, the 2025 Tata Altroz. In India's rather SUV-obsessed market, this premium hatchback stands as Tata's robust answer, battling established giants like the Baleno and i20, while simultaneously eyeing those compact SUVs by sheer virtue of its price point. It embodies Tata's recent emphasis on solidity and, quite commendably, safety. It's a handsome car, certainly, even if this facelift introduces a few visual quirks – those unusual door panel changes and that slightly less resolved rear stance compared to its predecessor.

Step inside, and you're presented with a cabin that's visually refreshing, boasting remarkably sharp screens and excellent camera quality. Yet, it's a curiously mixed bag, marred by some rather flimsy plastics in key areas and ergonomic decisions like the horn placement and touch-based AC controls that, frankly, invite distraction. However, space, it must be said, remains an undeniable strength. On the road, the diesel offers a unique, albeit low-end-subdued, highway cruising composure, while the CNG is a surprisingly peppy city companion, though it does get a bit noisy and unsettled at higher speeds. Tata's suspension, however, remains a consistent highlight, absorbing our varied road surfaces with admirable maturity.

Ultimately, if you're specifically seeking the segment's only diesel premium hatchback, the Altroz is, by default, your choice. For a CNG premium hatchback, it is most certainly one to be shortlisted. As a general premium hatchback, it's a decent choice. However, if you find yourself with about ₹10 lakh or so to spend on a new car and crave a bit more spirited performance, perhaps exercising some patience for the turbo-petrol or 'Racer' variant to arrive might be the more astute move. It's a solid, safe, and pragmatic product, but one that perhaps demands a careful consideration of its unique set of compromises and strengths.

