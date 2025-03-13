2025 Kia Carens to launch soon. Key changes to expect

Kia Carens has become a key player in the Indian passenger vehicle market's MPV segment. The MPV that faces steep competition from rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Ertiga , Maruti Suzuki XL6 , Toyota Innova Crysta and others, is ready for a mid-life update. Went on sale in India in 2022, the Kia Carens is sold alongside the Seltos , Sonet and other Kia models in the country. The 2025 Kia Carens is slated for debut next month with an updated appearance. Pricing of the updated MPV would be announced in June this year.

The 2025 Kia Carens is expected to receive a host of design changes and an improved feature list. However, on the powertrain front, it would continue with the same setup as the current model.

Here are the key expectations from 2025 Kia Carens.

2025 Kia Carens: Design

The 2025 Kia Carens is expected to come with an updated front fascia. There would be redesigned headlights, updated LED daytime running lights (DRL), and a tweaked front bumper, as spotted in one of the previous spy shots of the MPV's test mule. Despite these changes, the overall shape and silhouette of the Carens would remain unchanged. Among other updates, expect it to come with redesigned alloy wheels and all-new LED taillights.

2025 Kia Carens: Features

The 2025 Kia Carens could receive a major makeover inside the cabin. The changes inside the cabin of 2025 Kia Carens include redesigned AC vents, an updated centre console. Also, there could be different colour seat upholstery. Expect the Kia Carens to get dual 12.3-inch digital displays from the new Kia Syros and possibly a panoramic sunroof as well.

2025 Kia Carens: Safety

On the safety feature front, Kia Carens is likely to come with six airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), and front and rear parking sensors. Also, there will be a 360-degree camera along with a complete suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

2025 Kia Carens: Powertrain

The Kia Carens facelift will likely continue using the same powertrain options as the existing model. The Carens gets a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The naturally aspirated petrol engine gets a six-speed manual gearbox, while the turbo-petrol motor is available with options of a six-speed iMT and a seven-speed DCT. The diesel engine is available with transmission choices like a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic gearbox.

