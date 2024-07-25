New BMW 5 Series for India is a first-of-its-kind in the world. Check it out

BMW recently introduced the new-generation 5 Series in India bringing the luxury executive sedan in the long-wheelbase (LWB) iteration
India is the first market globally to get the new-generation BMW 5 Series LWB in the right-hand drive guise
The wheelbase on the new 5 Series LWB measures 3,105 mm, 110 mm longer than the standard version
The new long-wheelbase sedan is not only larger than its predecessor but also longer than its immediate rival, the next-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB
The cabin comes with the Curved Display, a panoramic glass roof, Bowers & Wilkins sound system and four-zone climate control
BMW is selling the 5 Series LWB initially in the 530 Li variant with the 2.0-litre turbo petrol paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid tuned for 255 bhp and 400 Nm
The new 5 Series also gets an improved ADAS suite, Matrix LED headlamps, front-seat ventilation, and more
BMW previously introduced the electrified 5 Series in India earlier this year in the form of the i5 priced at ₹1.2 crore (ex-showroom)
The new BMW 5 Series LWB is is being locally assembled and is priced at ₹72.90 lakh (ex-showroom)