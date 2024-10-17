2025 Jeep Meridian bookings open, will come with ADAS and 5-seater option

Jeep India is all set to launch the 2025 Meridian in the Indian market. Customers can now book the updated SUV by visiting Jeep's website or authorized dealerships. Jeep has also revealed a few of the updates that the 2025 Meridian will come with.

2025 Jeep Meridian: Connected technology

The 2025 Jeep Meridian will come with over 30 connected car features including Alexa home-to-SUV control, Remote Engine Start with AC Pre-Condition, Auto SOS, Geo-fencing, and Remote Vehicle Monitoring.

2025 Jeep Meridian: ADAS

As expected, the 2025 Jeep Meridian will come with an Advanced Driver Aids System or ADAS. It will comprise over 70 safety features, according to Jeep. The SUV will get Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning and Collision Mitigation Braking among other features.

2025 Jeep Meridian: Features

In terms of features, the 2025 Meridian will come equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 9 speakers sourced from Alpine and a 10.2 full digital display for the driver. There would also be a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, electric adjustment for the front seats with ventilated option.

