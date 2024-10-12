2025 Jeep Meridian bookings open, Here's what you should know

Jeep has opened bookings for its Meridian 2025 SUV in the Indian markets. The brand is using the tagline ‘Built for BIG’ for its newest product in the luxury segment. The Meridian in the Indian market is the second most expensive offering in the Jeep portfolio and retails for ₹31.2 lakh at present for the outgoing model.

Bookings for the 2025 Jeep Meridian SUV have opened in India. The upcoming model includes design updates, enhanced tech features like Level 2 ADAS and

The brand took to social media to announce the opening of bookings and showcased a teaser video over X (formerly twitter). The caption mentioned “Built for those who dream big, and live bigger." followed by hashtags #AllNew2025JeepMeridian #jeep #jeepindia #jeeplife.

Built for those who dream big, and live bigger. Get ready for the All-New 2025 Jeep Meridian, an SUV that’s Built for Big. Bookings open. Pre-book now: https://t.co/mIpPleuwpX#AllNew2025JeepMeridian #jeep #jeepindia #jeeplife pic.twitter.com/5iq0wUhTMe — Jeep India (@JeepIndia) October 11, 2024

2025 Jeep Meridian: Updates

The Jeep Meridian will not get any drastic updates and continue to be offered with five and seater options. However there are some things which will come updated or added to the Meridian. It will get an updated fascia with a redesigned grille and there is a probability for the SUV to get resigned bumpers. Level 2 ADAS is also being offered on the car along with over 70 safety and security features.

It will now come with connected features via the Uconnect app offering over 30 services and remote features including remote vehicle monitoring, engine start, pre-arrival air-conditioning, geo-fencing and Alexa home control.

Not just this, the 2025 Meridian will have copper accents replacing the chrome strip in the current model. Inside, the Meridian includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with a 9-speaker Alpine system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument console. Wireless phone charging, 360-degree surround view cameras, ventilated front seats and front parking sensors also come as a part of the overall package.

2025 Jeep Meridian: Engine

The Meridian facelift will work with the same old powertrain which has been serving in the outgoing model as well. The 2.0-litre, 4 pot, turbo diesel engine generates a push of 170 bhp and a twist of 350 Nm sending power to the wheels via a 9-speed automatic. It will come with a 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrain option as earlier.

