Citroen & Jeep roll out festive offers for October. Check what’s special

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Oct 2024, 10:39 AM
Stellantis India’s automotive brands Citroen and Jeep have rolled out special offers for the festive season for its existing customers in the country. The automakers are running the festive campaign from October 1 to October 31, 2024, and the offer list includes special services, discounts, and exclusive deals on after-sales and services. Here’s a look at what are the offers available on Citroen and Jeep cars.

Citroen Offers For October

Citroen India is offering free festive checkups, 10 per cent off on labour charges, and 15 per cent off on car care treatments, as part of its Festive Care Carnival. The company is also offering 30 per cent off on select merchandise and up to 50 per cent off on select accessories. Furthermore, customers will receive a 1,000 merchandise accessories coupon with every new purchase and free wheel alignment and balancing with the replacement of four tyres.

Also Read : Citroen C3 with an automatic transmission launched at 10 lakh

Jeep Compass 2024
The Jeep Compass is the brand's most accessible offering and also forms its biggest customer base in India (Jeep)
Jeep Compass 2024
The Jeep Compass is the brand's most accessible offering and also forms its biggest customer base in India (Jeep)

Jeep Offers For October

Jeep India has a similar set of offers for the festive month of October. This includes a free festive checkup, 10 per cent off on labour charges and select parts, and 15 per cent off on car care treatments. Additionally, customers can avail of a 30 per cent discount on select accessories and up to 50 per cent off on select merchandise. Much like Citroen, new customers will receive a 2,000 merchandise coupon and free one litre of engine oil with the Fiat service package.

The automaker is also offering free wheel alignment and balancing with the replacement of all four tyres. Jeep owners also stand a chance to win prizes as part of a lucky draw at dealerships.

Also Watch: Citroen Basalt: What does the Tata Curvv coupe SUV rival offer

Citroen and Jeep Cars In India

Citroen India operates largely in the mass-market segment with the C3, e-C3, C3 Aircross, Basalt coupe SUV and the C5 Aircross. Meanwhile, Jeep retails its offerings in the premium and luxury segments. The Jeep Compass is the brand’s most accessible offering following the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee SUVs.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 05 Oct 2024, 10:39 AM IST
TAGS: Stellantis Festive offers

