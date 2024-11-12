2024 Honda Amaze to be launched on December 4: Five key expectations you should know
The 2024 Honda Amaze has been teased again with the reveal of new design sketches and it is going to be launched on December 4, 2024. With this generational update, Honda is looking to bring in a complete overhaul of their sub-four metre sedan. This is set to include a completely new design poised to look sharper than ever and a revamped tech suite that may even include ADAS.
Also Read : Upcoming cars
The 2024 Amaze will continue to rival the likes of the Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura, and the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Dzire. To see how it may stand against its segment rivals, here are the key expectations from the next-gen Honda Amaze:
As showcased in the design sketches, the 2024 Amaze picks up style cues from the latest Honda City and borrows some from the global-spec Accord. It has a wider stance and features a new grille with a chrome strip on top that connects a set of dual-pod LED headlamps. The bumper unit gets sharpened for a sportier look with new fog lamp units on either side. The sketches show the Amaze riding on multi-spoke alloys that look similar to that of the City. The rear end is expected to receive wraparound taillights while the roof gets more streamlined.
The cabin of the 2024 Amaze features a black and beige theme and a three-spoke steering wheel that is commonplace in most modern Honda cars. The dashboard layout borrows cues from the Honda Accord and features a free-standing touchscreen infotainment that sits on top of the climate vents, positioned towards the driver. The seats are expected to be treated with beige upholstery, in line with the interior theme.
The 2024 Honda Amaze is expected to bring a revamped tech suite with a new, larger infotainment display that allows for wireless connectivity as well as a wireless charging compartment. The car is expected to bring a single-pane electric sunroof, with its segment rival, the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Dzire, featuring it as well.
The interior design sketches have hinted at the addition of a semi-digital instrument cluster similar to that on the City and the Elevate. The cluster seems to show a graphic for a lane driving assist function, hinting that Honda may be bringing in ADAS to the compact sedan segment for the first time. This is expected to be provided with features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous braking. The 2024 Amaze is further expected to feature six airbags as standard, a stability control program, and a 360-degree surround view camera.
Also check these Cars
The third gen Honda Amaze is highly likely to retain the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit that currently powers the outgoing model. This unit can be mated to a five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT and makes 88 bhp and 110 Nm of torque.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.