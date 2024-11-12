2024 Honda Amaze to be launched on December 4: Five key expectations you should know

The 2024 Honda Amaze is going to be pitted against the likes of the Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura, and the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The car is expected to

The 2024 Honda Amaze has been teased again with the reveal of new design sketches and it is going to be launched on December 4, 2024. With this generational update, Honda is looking to bring in a complete overhaul of their sub-four metre sedan. This is set to include a completely new design poised to look sharper than ever and a revamped tech suite that may even include ADAS.

The 2024 Amaze will continue to rival the likes of the Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura, and the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Dzire. To see how it may stand against its segment rivals, here are the key expectations from the next-gen Honda Amaze: