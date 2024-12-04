2024 Honda Amaze launched in India. Here's how much it costs compared to rivals

Honda Cars India has launched the third generation of the Amaze in India. With this, the sub compact sedan becomes the latest model in its segment. While the mechanical specifications of the Honda Amaze mostly similar to the outgoing model, the Japanese carmaker has focused on introducing new features and tech including ADAS to grab the attention of the buyers. Additionally, With the third gen Amaze, Honda has rejigged the lineup. While earlier the Amaze was available in three trim levels - E, S and VX, now the Amaze lineup starts with the V trim level followed by the VX and topping out with the ZX variant.

The launch of the 2024 Honda Amaze has reignited the competition in the sub compact sedan market. Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which is the best selling model in the segment also saw the introduction of its fourth gen avatar. While the Amaze and the Dzire were recently updated, other rivals in the segment such as the Hyundai Aura and the Tata Tigor were updated almost a year ago.

Honda Amaze vs Dzire, Aura and Tigor: Price comparison

With the updated variant strategy, the Honda Amaze also gets a price bump over the outgoing model. While the earlier model had a starting price of ₹7.19 lakh, the third generation starts at ₹7.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Interestingly, the Amaze will get an automatic transmission option from the base model itself with a price tag of ₹9.20 lakh. The VX trim level meanwhile has been priced at ₹9.10 lakh for the manual transmission option while the CVT option has been priced at ₹10 lakh. The top of the line ZX trim level starts at ₹9.70 lakh with the manual transmission option, while the CVT variant has been priced at ₹10.90 lakh.

This makes the third generation the most expensive model in its segment. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which was updated in November 2024, starts at ₹6.79 lakh for the base LXi trim level making it ₹1.20 lakh more affordable than the entry level Amaze. Meanwhile the Hyundai Aura and the Tata Tigor base variants are priced at ₹6.49 lakh, ex-showroom and ₹6 lakh respectively, making the Tigor the the most affordable option in the segment.

Sub compact sedans Price range (in ₹ ex-showroom) 2024 Honda Amaze 7.99 lakh - 10.90 lakh 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 6.79 lakh - 10.14 lakh Hyundai Aura 6.49 lakh - 9.05 lakh Tata Tigor 6 lakh - 9.40 lakh

Meanwhile the top of the Honda Amaze ZX with the CVT transmission options gets a price tag of ₹10.90 lakh, which again makes it the most expensive in the segment. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi Plus with AMT is priced at ₹10.14 lakh, making it ₹76,000 cheaper than the Amaze. The Tata Tigor tops out at ₹9.40 lakh for the XZA Plus iCNG option while the Hyundai Aura tops out at ₹9.05 lakh for the SX CNG option, making it the most affordable option in the segment.

Honda Amaze: Deliveries

Honda has announced that along with the launch, the deliveries for the 2024 Amaze will also commence from today (December 4, 2024). Interestingly, the company stated that the prices for the Amaze are introductory and are only applicable for the first 45 days from the day of launch. This means that the current prices for the 2024 Honda Amaze are applicable till January 18, 2024.

Honda is offering a 3-year and unlimited kilometres warranty as standard with the Honda Amaze whereas the extended warranty pack is available for 7 years and unlimited kilometres. The Japanese carmaker is also offering an anytime warranty of up to 10 years and roadside assistance. Honda has said that the Amaze will be available for test drives and deliveries will start with immediate effect.

