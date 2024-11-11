HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze vs Hyundai Aura: How are these sb-compact sedans priced

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 11 Nov 2024, 13:50 PM
The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been launched in the Indian car market at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom). The pricing is valid till December 31 of 2024.
Dzire VXi with MT is at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.79 lakh, VXi with AGS at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.24 lakh, ZXi with MT at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.89 lakh, ZXi with AGS at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.34 lakh, ZXi+ with MT at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.69 lakh and ZXi+ with AGS at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.14 lakh. Again, these are introductory and ex-showroom prices.
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire has a design that is entirely new and has no similarity to the latest Swift model. This is the first time the design of the two models have been kept separate. The flatter grille, slimmer LED head lights and LED fog lamps on the face are completely new.
The tail lights have been been changed as well and the rear also gets a sleek lip spoiler on top of the trunk lid. Do not miss the shark-fin antenna or the new alloy design on the 15-inch wheels.
The boot space on the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire is at 372 litres, marginally up from 368 litres on the previous model.
Powering the latest Maruti Dzire is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol motor. The engine is new for the model but it is the same that was also brought into the Swift launched in May of 2024. It is paired to a manual as well as automatic gearbox.Additionally, the 2024 Dzire comes in multiple colour options with three new shades - Red, Blue and Brown. There are no dual-tone hues.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire has received a completely new generation model, which comes revamping its competition with other sub-compact sedan rivals like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
Maruti Suzuki has finally launched its latest generation Dzire sub-compact sedan at an introductory starting price of 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom), which comes revamping its competition with rivals such as Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura. The new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes with a significantly updated design and features as well as a new engine, borrowed from the fourth generation Maruti Suzuki Swift, which was launched in the country earlier this year.

The sub-compact sedan segment gives car buyers, especially sedan lovers a choice to taste the comfort this body style offers. Despite the shrinking market share of this segment owing to the rise of SUVs and crossovers, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire still has a dedicated set of takers. Honda is also gearing up to ramp up its game with the new Amaze, which has been already teased online, ahead of its scheduled launch on December 4. Hyundai is the other carmaker present in this space with its Aura subcompact sedan.

Also Read : 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire sedan launched. Major highlights from event

Specifications Comparison Honda Amaze Hyundai Aura Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Engine 1199.0 cc 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc
Transmission Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic
Mileage N/A N/A N/A
Fuel Type Petrol Petrol,CNG Petrol, CNG
Check detailed comparison

with the arrival of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the segment is going to see tough competition again, which will further intensify when the Honda Amaze gets its latest generation model next month.

Watch: New Maruti Dzire: Major Highlights #shorts

Here is a quick look at how these three sub-compact sedans are priced against each other.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze vs Hyundai Aura: Price

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes priced between 6.79 lakh and 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the introductory pricing for the fourth-generation sub-compact sedan, which will be available till December 31 this year. Besides that, the new Dzire also comes available with a subscription plan, starting at a monthly cost of 18,248, which includes the registration cost, insurance, maintenance and roadside assistance. The sedan is available in both petrol and petrol-CNG fuel options, while the trims are - LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+.

2024 Maruti Suzuki DzireHonda AmazeHyundai Aura
679,000 (LXi MT) 719,500 (E MT)

648,600 (E MT)

748,600 (E CNG)

779,000 (VXi MT)

824,000 (VXi AGS)

RS 874,000 (CNG)

757,300 (S MT)

847,100 (E CVT)

732,700 (S MT)

830,700 (S CNG)

889,000 (ZXi MT)

934,000 (ZXi AGS)

984,000 (CNG)

762,800 (S** MT)

852,600 (S**)

809,200 (SX MT)

904,700 (SX CNG)

969,000 (ZXi+ MT)

10,14,000 (ZXi+ AGS)

898,500 (VX MT)

980,500 (VX CVT)

 865,700 (SX(O) MT)
 

904,500 (VX** MT)

986,000 (VX** CVT)

 889,400 (SX+ AMT)
 

913,500 (VX Elite MT)

995,500 (VX Elite CVT)

 

The current generation Honda Amaze sedan is available at a price range of 7.19 lakh and 9.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The Honda Amaze is available in trims like E, S, VX, and VX Elite. The Hyundai Aura is priced between 6.48 lakh and 9.04 lakh (ex-showroom). The Aura comes available in E, S, SX, SX(O), and SX+ trim options.

First Published Date: 11 Nov 2024, 13:50 PM IST

