Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze vs Hyundai Aura: How are these sb-compact sedans priced

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched its latest generation Dzire sub-compact sedan at an introductory starting price of ₹6.79 lakh (ex-showroom) , which comes revamping its competition with rivals such as Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura . The new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes with a significantly updated design and features as well as a new engine, borrowed from the fourth generation Maruti Suzuki Swift, which was launched in the country earlier this year.

The sub-compact sedan segment gives car buyers, especially sedan lovers a choice to taste the comfort this body style offers. Despite the shrinking market share of this segment owing to the rise of SUVs and crossovers, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire still has a dedicated set of takers. Honda is also gearing up to ramp up its game with the new Amaze, which has been already teased online, ahead of its scheduled launch on December 4. Hyundai is the other carmaker present in this space with its Aura subcompact sedan.

Specifications Comparison Honda Amaze Hyundai Aura Maruti Suzuki Dzire Engine 1199.0 cc 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic Mileage N/A N/A N/A Fuel Type Petrol Petrol,CNG Petrol, CNG Check detailed comparison

with the arrival of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the segment is going to see tough competition again, which will further intensify when the Honda Amaze gets its latest generation model next month.

Here is a quick look at how these three sub-compact sedans are priced against each other.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze vs Hyundai Aura: Price

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes priced between ₹6.79 lakh and ₹10.14 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the introductory pricing for the fourth-generation sub-compact sedan, which will be available till December 31 this year. Besides that, the new Dzire also comes available with a subscription plan, starting at a monthly cost of ₹18,248, which includes the registration cost, insurance, maintenance and roadside assistance. The sedan is available in both petrol and petrol-CNG fuel options, while the trims are - LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Honda Amaze Hyundai Aura ₹ 679,000 (LXi MT) ₹ 719,500 (E MT) ₹648,600 (E MT) ₹748,600 (E CNG) ₹779,000 (VXi MT) ₹824,000 (VXi AGS) RS 874,000 (CNG) ₹757,300 (S MT) ₹847,100 (E CVT) ₹732,700 (S MT) ₹830,700 (S CNG) ₹889,000 (ZXi MT) ₹934,000 (ZXi AGS) ₹984,000 (CNG) ₹762,800 (S** MT) ₹852,600 (S**) ₹809,200 (SX MT) ₹904,700 (SX CNG) ₹969,000 (ZXi+ MT) ₹10,14,000 (ZXi+ AGS) ₹898,500 (VX MT) ₹980,500 (VX CVT) ₹ 865,700 (SX(O) MT) ₹904,500 (VX** MT) ₹986,000 (VX** CVT) ₹ 889,400 (SX+ AMT) ₹913,500 (VX Elite MT) ₹995,500 (VX Elite CVT)

The current generation Honda Amaze sedan is available at a price range of ₹7.19 lakh and ₹9.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The Honda Amaze is available in trims like E, S, VX, and VX Elite. The Hyundai Aura is priced between ₹6.48 lakh and ₹9.04 lakh (ex-showroom). The Aura comes available in E, S, SX, SX(O), and SX+ trim options.

