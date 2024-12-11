Check out 2025 Honda Amaze's mileage

Honda recently launched the 2025 Amaze in the Indian market.
It is sold only with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.
As standard, it comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
It has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 18.65 kmpl
There is also a CVT automatic transmission.
It has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 19.46 kmpl
The engine itself produces 89 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 110 Nm.
There are three variants on offer. They are V, VX and ZX.
The prices of the new Honda Amaze starts at ₹8 lakh and goes up to ₹10.90 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.