Check out 2025 Honda Amaze's mileage

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 11, 2024

Honda recently launched the 2025 Amaze in the Indian market. 

It is sold only with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. 

As standard, it comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. 

It has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 18.65 kmpl 

There is also a CVT automatic transmission. 

It has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 19.46 kmpl

The engine itself produces 89 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 110 Nm.

There are three variants on offer. They are V, VX and ZX.

The prices of the new Honda Amaze starts at 8 lakh and goes up to 10.90 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. 
