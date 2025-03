Tata Safari Ev

The Tata Safari EV is a promising electric SUV that combines the iconic Safari design with modern EV technology. It offers a spacious and comfortable interior, making it an excellent choice for families. The EV powertrain ensures a smooth and quiet driving experience, with a range expected to meet most needs. However, some may find its design too similar to the ICE version, and its pricing is likely to be competitive within the EV SUV segment

By: Anonymous (Feb 16, 2025)