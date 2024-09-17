HT Auto
MG Hector Sharp Pro EverGreen 1.5 Turbo MT

4 out of 5
MG Hector Front Left Side
1/7
MG Hector Front Right Side
2/7
MG Hector Front View
3/7
MG Hector Front Right View
4/7
MG Hector Grille
5/7
MG Hector Dashboard
6/7
4 out of 5
24.40 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
MG Hector Key Specs
Engine1451 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Hector Sharp Pro EverGreen 1.5 Turbo MT Latest Updates

Hector is a 5 seater Suv which has 2 variants. The price of Hector Sharp Pro EverGreen 1.5 Turbo MT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 24.40 Lakhs. The fuel

  • Engine Type: 1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled
  • Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1600-3600 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres
  • BootSpace: 587 litres
    MG Hector Sharp Pro EverGreen 1.5 Turbo MT Price

    Sharp Pro EverGreen 1.5 Turbo MT
    ₹24.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    21,19,800
    RTO
    2,27,980
    Insurance
    92,037
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    24,40,317
    EMI@52,452/mo
    Close

    MG Hector Sharp Pro EverGreen 1.5 Turbo MT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    250 Nm @ 1600-3600 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    141 bhp @ 5000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    215 / 55 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    Mcpherson Strut + Coil Springs
    Rear Suspension
    Beam Assemble + Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 55 R18
    Bootspace
    587 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    60 litres
    Length
    4699 mm
    Wheelbase
    2750 mm
    Height
    1760 mm
    Width
    1835 mm
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    No
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    Chrome Inserts
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Auto Folding
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    Passive
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED,LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    8
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    14 inch
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Leatherette
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Interior Colours
    Argil Brown & Black
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Cooled
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    MG Hector Sharp Pro EverGreen 1.5 Turbo MT EMI
    EMI47,207 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    21,96,285
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    21,96,285
    Interest Amount
    6,36,119
    Payable Amount
    28,32,404

    MG Hector other Variants

    Sharp Pro EverGreen 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT
    ₹25.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    21,89,800
    RTO
    2,89,725
    Insurance
    1,15,897
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    25,95,922
    EMI@55,796/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

