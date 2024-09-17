|Engine
|1956 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
Hector is a 5 seater Suv which has 2 variants. The price of Hector Sharp Pro EverGreen 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 25.96 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Sharp Pro EverGreen 2.0 Turbo Diesel MT is 60 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Cruise Control and specs like:
