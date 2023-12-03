Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023]

77.25 - 94.22 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] Specs

Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The GLE [2020-2023] measures 4,924 mm in length, 1,947 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,995 mm. The ground clearance ...Read More

Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] Specifications and Features

450 4MATIC LWB
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11.11
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
362 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
M256 Turbocharged I6 with Integrated Starter-Alternator
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
1033.23
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 50 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent, Multi-link, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Front Suspension
Independent, Double Wishbone, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
275 / 50 R20
Height
1772
Ground Clearance
215
Length
4924
Width
1947
Wheelbase
2995
Bootspace
630
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
93
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - electric
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
2
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
LCD Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Artificial Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Macchiato Beige / Black, Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)

Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] News

Actor Gauahar Khan and her husband and content creator Zaid Darbar picked up their new Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d
Actor Gauahar Khan brings home the Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV worth over 1 crore
3 Dec 2023
Badminton player Saina Nehwal recently took the delivery of her new Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.61 crore (ex-showroom)
Badminton player Saina Nehwal brings home the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 SUV. Check out the price
18 Nov 2023
The latest GLE comes in three broad variants - the GLE 300d, GLE 450d and this GLE 450 - with engines on all three paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox.
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE drive review: Casual changes, significant statement
18 Nov 2023
Mercedes-Benz GLE sits between the GLC and the GLS in the SUV product lineup for the company in India.
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV launched in India. Check price, features and all that's new
2 Nov 2023
Mercedes-Benz will drive in the 2023 facelift version of the GLE SUV in India a week ahead of Diwali. It is expected to be offered in three variants - 300 d, GLE 450 d and GLE 450.
Mercedes GLE facelift to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectation
1 Nov 2023
View all
 Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] News

Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] Variants & Price List

Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] price starts at ₹ 77.25 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 94.22 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] comes in 1 variants. Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] top variant price is ₹ 93.07 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
450 4MATIC LWB
93.07 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

