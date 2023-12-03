Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The GLE [2020-2023] measures 4,924 mm in length, 1,947 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,995 mm. The ground clearance of GLE [2020-2023] is 215. A five-seat model, Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less