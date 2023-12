What is the mileage of Mercedes-Benz Gle? The Mercedes-Benz Gle has a mileage range of 11.1 - 14.0 kmpl.

Which model of Mercedes-Benz Gle is best? Among all Mercedes-Benz Gle models, 400d 4MATIC LWB is the best model with full features. It's good to go with the 400d 4MATIC LWB variant of the Mercedes-Benz Gle.

What is the boot space capacity of Mercedes-Benz Gle? The Mercedes-Benz Gle has a 630 liters boot space (Dikki).

What is the fuel tank capacity of Mercedes-Benz Gle? The Mercedes-Benz Gle comes with a 93 liters fuel tank.