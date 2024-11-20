Wagon R EVUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV Front Left Side
UPCOMING
View all Images

MARUTI SUZUKI Wagon R EV

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced

3.5
2 Opinions
Review & Win ₹2000
₹10 - 14 Lakhs*Expected price
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Opinions
Alert Me When Launched

Wagon R EV Expected Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 122.5 kmph

Wagon R EV: 160.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 334.0 km

Wagon R EV: 300.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.0 hrs

Wagon R EV: 6.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 40.0 kwh

Wagon R EV: 50.0 kwh

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV Latest Update

Maruti WagonR EV Expected Launch Date
Read More Read More Icon
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Wagon R EV.
VS
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV
Tata Punch EV
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left Side
Tap here to expand

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV Alternatives

Tata Punch EV

9.99 - 14.29 Lakhs
Check Latest OffersView similar Cars
UPCOMING

Hyundai Venue EV

12 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched View upcoming Cars

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV Images

4 images
View All Wagon R EV Images

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV Specifications and Features

Max PowerYes
Body TypeSUV
Battery Capacity50 kWh
TransmissionAutomatic
Range300 km
Charging Time4-8 Hours
Max Speed160 kmph

Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Rana Motors
A 2/7, Rikhi House, Safdarjung Enclave, Opp. Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
+91 - 8045248501
Rana Motors
Janakpuri, B1/630, New Delhi, Delhi 110018
+91 - 8045248501
Trs Arena Mayapuri
Naraina Vihar, A-16, New Delhi, Delhi 110028
+91 - 9999525770
Bagga Link Motors
395, Patparganj Indl Area, Near Regalo Kitchens, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 8929400497
Competent Automobiles
E-5/1, Phirni Road, Najafgarh, Opp.Furniture Market, New Delhi, Delhi 110043
+91 - 8130977201
Competent Automobiles
F-14, Competent House, Middle Circle Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
+91 - 9953046681
See All Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

View all Maruti Suzuki Cars
View all Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV User Opinions & Ratings

3.5
2 Ratings & Opinions
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
1
4 & above
1
5 rating
0
Write an Opinion
Best look car
The Suzuki WagonR EV is a good-looking car with excellent mileage and performance that is truly impressive and reliable. By: Choudhary iqbal (Nov 20, 2024)
Read Full Opinion
Perfect city car in compatative budget
As per news, vehical is looking good a d with long battery life, small and convinient size and value for money. Safety is the only concern, Hoping maruti will come up with good star rating with these.By: Arun k (Aug 12, 2024)
Read Full Opinion

Explore Other Options

SUV Cars
Electric Cars
Upcoming SUV Cars
Automatic Cars
Cars & BikesNew CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsMaruti Suzuki Wagon R EV