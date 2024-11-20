Maruti WagonR EV Expected Launch Date

Maruti WagonR EV Expected Launch Date



Maruti plans to release an electric version of the popular WagonR hatchback in the second half of 2022. The WagonR EV will have enhanced design characteristics as well as improved handling. It is expected to have large cabins, superior comfort and entertainment facilities, and extended range drivability per charge.



Maruti WagonR EV Price:



The Maruti WagonR EV is expected to price around ?10-14 Lakh after its release.



Maruti WagonR EV Features:



Maruti WagonR EV will feature new projector headlamps, a new radiator grille with chrome surrounds, body-coloured bumpers, and elegant lines on the bonnet. ORVMs in body colour, fender side indicators, B-pillar blackout, and new alloy wheels will be seen on the side profile of the WagonR EV with 165mm ground clearance. The electric vehicle's wide-opening tailgate, new clear-lens tail lamps, roof-mounted antenna, and chrome badging are added to give it a unique appearance on the road. The interiors of the Maruti WagonR EV will have a dual-tone interior scheme, a contrasting instrument panel, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, contrasting door trimmings, and quality fabric upholstery for the seats. A glove box with a lock, bottle storage on each door, and a large boot are all standard equipment on the hatchback. Manual air conditioning and an entertainment system with steering-wheel controls are both comfort features available. Standard safety features would include a collapsible steering column, front fog lamps, a child safety door lock, a security alarm system and a computerised anti-theft system.



Maruti WagonR EV Performance:



The Maruti Wagon R Electric Vehicle will be powered by a 50 kW electric motor. The automatic transmission would be employed for smooth power and torque variation and transfer under varied driving conditions. The Wagon R Electric Vehicle's average range of travel distance per charge is expected to be 90 kilometres.



Maruti WagonR EV Capacity:



The Maruti WagonR can seat five passengers. It has a 341-litre boot space.



Maruti WagonR EV Rivals:



The Mahindra E2O and Tata Electric Vehicle will compete with the Maruti WagonR EV in this price segment.