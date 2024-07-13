Maruti Suzuki Wagon R on road price in Haldwani starts from Rs. 6.40 Lakhs.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes with a
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R on road price in Haldwani starts from Rs. 6.40 Lakhs.
The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R top variant goes up to Rs. 7.41 Lakhs in Haldwani.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes with a choice of 1197 cc Petrol and 998 cc CNG engine options.
The lowest price model is Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 and the most priced model is Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG.
The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R on road price in Haldwani for 998 cc to 1197 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 6.40 - 7.41 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R dealers and showrooms in Haldwani for best offers.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R on road price breakup in Haldwani includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is mainly compared to Maruti Suzuki Celerio which starts at Rs. 5.37 Lakhs in Haldwani, Tata Tiago which starts at Rs. 5 Lakhs in Haldwani and Kia Clavis starting at Rs. 6 Lakhs in Haldwani.
Variants On-Road Price Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 ₹ 6.40 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXI 1.0 ₹ 6.90 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ZXI 1.2 ₹ 7.28 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG ₹ 7.41 Lakhs
