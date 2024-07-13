HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Front Left Side
1/17
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Rear Left Side
2/17
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Rear Right Side
3/17
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Right Side View
4/17
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Grille
5/17
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Headlight
View all Images
6/17
6.4 - 8.57 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Pithoragarh
Wagon R Price in Pithoragarh

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R on road price in Pithoragarh starts from Rs. 6.40 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R top variant goes up to Rs. 7.41 Lakhs in Pithoragarh. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes with a

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0₹ 6.40 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXI 1.0₹ 6.90 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ZXI 1.2₹ 7.28 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG₹ 7.41 Lakhs
...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Variant Wise Price List in Pithoragarh

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
LXI 1.0
₹6.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,54,500
RTO
56,669
Insurance
27,901
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Dehradun
(Price not available in Pithoragarh)
6,39,570
EMI@13,747/mo
VXI 1.0
₹6.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
ZXI 1.2
₹7.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
LXI 1.0 CNG
₹7.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
CNG
Manual
View breakup
View more Variants

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R FAQs

The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG in Pithoragarh is Rs. 7.41 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG in Pithoragarh amount to Rs. 64,769, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in Pithoragarh is Rs. 12,968.
The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG in Pithoragarh are Rs. 30,967, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG in Pithoragarh includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 6.45 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 64,769, insurance - Rs. 30,967, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 7.41 Lakhs.

