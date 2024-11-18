What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Banda? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi CNG in Banda is Rs. 9.85 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Banda? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi CNG in Banda amount to Rs. 64,440, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Banda? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Banda is Rs. 15,715.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Banda? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi CNG in Banda are Rs. 46,188, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.