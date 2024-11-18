What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Panna? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi CNG in Panna is Rs. 9.98 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Panna? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi CNG in Panna amount to Rs. 77,920, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Panna? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Panna is Rs. 15,757.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Panna? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi CNG in Panna are Rs. 45,287, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.