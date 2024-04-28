HT Auto
HomeNew carsJeep carsJeep Wrangler [2021-2024]
Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] 1589883008311
1/20
Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] 1589883010071
2/20
Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] 1589883011023
3/20
Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] 1589883012307
4/20
Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] 1589883014195
5/20
Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] 1589883015756
View all Images
6/20

Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024]

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
62.65 - 66.65 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Available Colours
Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Key Specs
Engine1998 cc
Mileage10.0 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Wrangler [2021-2024] specs and features
Available Colours

About Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024]

Latest Update

  • 2024 Jeep Wrangler first-drive impressions: More refined yet typically rugged
  • 2024 Jeep Wrangler launched at ₹67.65 lakh. Check what's new

    • Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Alternatives

    Jeep Wrangler

    Jeep Wrangler

    67.65 - 71.65 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Wrangler [2021-2024]vsWrangler
    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Wrangler [2021-2024]vsGLA
    UPCOMING
    Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024

    Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024

    65 Lakhs Onwards
    Check GLB 2024 details
    View similar Cars
    Audi Q5

    Audi Q5

    65.18 - 70.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Wrangler [2021-2024]vsQ5
    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

    64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Wrangler [2021-2024]vsRange Rover Evoque
    Mercedes-Benz GLC

    Mercedes-Benz GLC

    73.5 - 74.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Wrangler [2021-2024]vsGLC

    Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Variants & Price

    Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] price starts at ₹ 62.65 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 66.65 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] comes in 2 variants. Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024]'s top variant is Rubicon.

    Fuel Type:
    All
    Transmission:
    All
    Unlimited
    62.65 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Rubicon
    66.65 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    *Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage10.0 kmpl
    Engine1998 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol
    View all Wrangler [2021-2024] specs and features

    Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024]
    		Jeep WranglerMercedes-Benz GLAAudi Q5Land Rover Range Rover EvoqueMercedes-Benz GLC
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹62.65 - 66.65 Lakhs
    ₹67.65 - 71.65 Lakhs
    ₹50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
    ₹65.18 - 70.45 Lakhs
    ₹64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs
    ₹73.5 - 74.5 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    -
    -
    -
    4 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    4.5 out of 5
    Engine
    1998 cc
    1995 cc
    1332-1950 cc
    1984 cc
    1997-1998 cc
    1993-1999 cc
    Mileage
    10 kmpl
    10.6-11.4 kmpl
    17.4-18.9 kmpl
    13.4 kmpl
    10.9-14.7 kmpl
    14.7-19.5 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol/Diesel
    Petrol
    Petrol/Diesel
    Petrol
    Airbags
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Automatic

    Add your vehicle to our garage

    Popular Jeep Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Jeep Cars

    Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] News

    The Wrangler is more at home when home is away. But while meant for adventures, can it necessarily be a practical SUV at times too?
    2024 Jeep Wrangler first-drive impressions: More refined yet typically rugged
    28 Apr 2024
    The 2024 Jeep Wrangler SUV draws power from a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to an eight-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.
    2024 Jeep Wrangler launched at 67.65 lakh. Check what's new
    27 Apr 2024
    The Jeep Wrangler facelift is slated for India launch next week with a revised fascia and new features, while it is likely to retain the existing powertrain.
    Jeep Wrangler facelift slated for India launch on April 22. Key expectations
    15 Apr 2024
    The 2024 Jeep Wrangler gets subtle restyling in the form of a slimmer grille, new alloys, and more
    Jeep Wrangler facelift to be launched in India on April 22
    13 Apr 2024
    Land Rover Defender and Jeep Wrangler come with off-road features.
    Land Rover Defender vs Jeep Wrangler: Which off-road SUV should you buy?
    16 Feb 2024
    View all
     Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] News

    Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] related Videos

    The 2024 Jeep Wrangler SUV comes powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that can offer up to 267 bhp of power and 400 Nm of peak torque. It also comes with water fording capacity of 864 mm.
    2024 Jeep Wrangler first impressions: Rugged with more style and features
    25 Apr 2024
    The iconic Jeep Wrangler off-road SUV now comes in an electrified version with four-wheel drive and gets a range of 50 kms in EV mode.
    2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe: First look
    28 May 2021
    Jeep has launched the 2022 Gran Cherokee SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Can Jeep Grand Cherokee challenge dominance of Germans in luxury SUV space?
    21 Nov 2022
    Jeep India launched the Grand Cherokee SUV at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee: First Look
    18 Nov 2022
    Jeep Meridian aims to challenge Toyota Fortuner's cult appeal in the D segment of SUVs.
    Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner: Features, specs, price comparison
    25 May 2022
    View all
     
    Explore Other Options

    Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] FAQs

    Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] has been discontinued in India. The last recorded price for Wrangler [2021-2024] was Rs. 62.65-66.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    The top variant of Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] was Rubicon with the last recorded price of Rs. 66.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] was a 5 Seater SUV.

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    6.49 - 9.64 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Isuzu V-Cross

    Isuzu V-Cross

    25.52 - 30.96 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Force Motors Gurkha

    Force Motors Gurkha

    16.75 - 18 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW M4 Competition

    BMW M4 Competition

    1.53 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    BMW X6 Facelift

    BMW X6 Facelift

    1.49 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Curvv

    Tata Curvv

    15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details

    Popular SUV Cars

    UPCOMING
    Mahindra Ekuv100

    Mahindra Ekuv100

    8.25 - 10 Lakhs
    Check Ekuv100 details
    View similar Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQC

    Mercedes-Benz EQC

    1.07 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    EQC Price in Delhi
    Audi RS Q8

    Audi RS Q8

    2.07 - 2.1 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    RS Q8 Price in Delhi
    Audi e-tron Sportback

    Audi e-tron Sportback

    1.18 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
    UPCOMING
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

    10 - 14 Lakhs
    Check Wagon R EV details
    View similar Cars
    View all
     Popular SUV Cars