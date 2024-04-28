|Engine
|1998 cc
|Mileage
|10.0 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] price starts at ₹ 62.65 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 66.65 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] comes in 2 variants. Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024]'s top variant is Rubicon.
Unlimited
₹62.65 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Rubicon
₹66.65 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|10.0 kmpl
|Engine
|1998 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Model Name
Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024]
|Jeep Wrangler
|Mercedes-Benz GLA
|Audi Q5
|Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
|Mercedes-Benz GLC
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹62.65 - 66.65 Lakhs
₹67.65 - 71.65 Lakhs
₹50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
₹65.18 - 70.45 Lakhs
₹64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs
₹73.5 - 74.5 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
-
-
4 out of 5
4 out of 5
4.5 out of 5
|Engine
1998 cc
1995 cc
1332-1950 cc
1984 cc
1997-1998 cc
1993-1999 cc
|Mileage
10 kmpl
10.6-11.4 kmpl
17.4-18.9 kmpl
13.4 kmpl
10.9-14.7 kmpl
14.7-19.5 kmpl
|Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol/Diesel
Petrol
Petrol/Diesel
Petrol
|Airbags
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Manual/Automatic
Automatic
