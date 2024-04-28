Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Specifications

Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 10.0 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Wrangler [2021-2024] measures 4,882 mm in length, 1,894 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,008 mm. The ground clearance of Wrangler [2021-2024] is 217 mm. A five-seat model, Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less