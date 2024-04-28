HT Auto
Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Specifications

62.65 - 66.65 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Specs

Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 10.0 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Wrangler ...Read More

Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Rubicon
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
2.0T GME T4 DI TC
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
268 bhp @ 5150 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 75 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Heavy-Duty Performance Suspension with Gas Shocks
Rear Suspension
Heavy-Duty Performance Suspension with Gas Shocks
Rear Tyres
255 / 75 R17
Height
1848 mm
Length
4882 mm
Ground Clearance
217 mm
Width
1894 mm
Wheelbase
3008 mm
Bootspace
897 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
81 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
Front
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Door Pockets
Front
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
One Touch - Up
Front
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
2
CD Player
No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Middle Rear Head Rest
Optional
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Centre & Both Axles
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black / Red
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] News

The Wrangler is more at home when home is away. But while meant for adventures, can it necessarily be a practical SUV at times too?
2024 Jeep Wrangler first-drive impressions: More refined yet typically rugged
28 Apr 2024
The 2024 Jeep Wrangler SUV draws power from a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to an eight-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.
2024 Jeep Wrangler launched at 67.65 lakh. Check what's new
27 Apr 2024
The Jeep Wrangler facelift is slated for India launch next week with a revised fascia and new features, while it is likely to retain the existing powertrain.
Jeep Wrangler facelift slated for India launch on April 22. Key expectations
15 Apr 2024
The 2024 Jeep Wrangler gets subtle restyling in the form of a slimmer grille, new alloys, and more
Jeep Wrangler facelift to be launched in India on April 22
13 Apr 2024
Land Rover Defender and Jeep Wrangler come with off-road features.
Land Rover Defender vs Jeep Wrangler: Which off-road SUV should you buy?
16 Feb 2024
View all
 Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] News

Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Variants & Price List

Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] price starts at ₹ 62.65 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 66.65 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] comes in 2 variants. Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024]'s top variant is Rubicon.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Unlimited
62.65 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Rubicon
66.65 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

