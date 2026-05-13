In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Unlimited and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol. Wrangler [2021-2024]: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Evoque: 1997 cc engine, 10.6 to 12,82 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wrangler [2021-2024] vs Range Rover Evoque Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wrangler [2021-2024]
|Range rover evoque
|Brand
|Jeep
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 62.65 Lakhs
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|10.0 kmpl
|10.6 to 12,82 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-