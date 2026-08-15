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Force Motors Trax Toofan 3050/11-Seater

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
13.20 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Force Motors Trax Toofan Key Specs
Engine2596 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Trax Toofan specs and features

Trax Toofan 3050/11-Seater

Trax Toofan 3050/11-Seater Prices

The Trax Toofan 3050/11-Seater, equipped with a FM 2.6 CR CD, Common Rail DI TCIC and Manual, is listed at ₹13.20 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Trax Toofan 3050/11-Seater Mileage

All variants of the Trax Toofan offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Trax Toofan 3050/11-Seater Engine and Transmission

The Trax Toofan 3050/11-Seater is powered by a 2596 cc engine mated to a Manual. This unit makes 67 kW and 250 Nm of torque.

Trax Toofan 3050/11-Seater Specs & Features

The Trax Toofan 3050/11-Seater has Average Fuel Consumption, Cabin Lamps, Low Fuel Level Warning and Fog Lights.

Force Motors Trax Toofan 3050/11-Seater Price

Trax Toofan 3050/11-Seater

₹13.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
13,19,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,19,500
EMI@28,361/mo
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Force Motors Trax Toofan 3050/11-Seater Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
FM 2.6 CR CD, Common Rail DI TCIC
Others
3210 kg
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm
Transmission
Manual
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 kW
Emission Standard
BS-VI stage 2
Engine
2596 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215/75 R15 LT, Radial
Wheels
Alloy
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Independent type, double wishbone, Torsion bar, Hydraulic telescopic double acting Shock absorbers and Anti roll bar
Rear Suspension
Parabolic leaf spring with Hydraulic telescopic shock absorbers double acting and anti roll bar
Rear Tyres
215/75 R15 LT, Radial

Capacity

Seating Capacity
11+D
Doors
5 Door
Fuel Tank Capacity
63.5 Ltr

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
191
Length
5120
Wheelbase
3050 mm
Height
2027
Width
1818

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Mechanical acting on rear wheels

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trip Meter
Tachometer
Digial
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
Front & Rear

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Yes
Fog Lights
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Bluetooth Compatibility
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Yes
Force Motors Trax Toofan 3050/11-Seater EMI
EMI25,525 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
11,87,550
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
11,87,550
Interest Amount
3,43,955
Payable Amount
15,31,505

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