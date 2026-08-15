|Engine
|2596 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Trax Toofan 3050/11-Seater, equipped with a FM 2.6 CR CD, Common Rail DI TCIC and Manual, is listed at ₹13.20 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Trax Toofan offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Trax Toofan 3050/11-Seater is powered by a 2596 cc engine mated to a Manual. This unit makes 67 kW and 250 Nm of torque.
The Trax Toofan 3050/11-Seater has Average Fuel Consumption, Cabin Lamps, Low Fuel Level Warning and Fog Lights.