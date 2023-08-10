HT Auto
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron On Road Price in Mangalore

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Front Left Side
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Front View
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Headlight
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Grille
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Left Side View
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Rear Left View
1.24 - 1.36 Cr
Mangalore
Q8 Sportback e-tron Price in Mangalore

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron on road price in Mangalore starts from Rs. 1.24 Crore. The on road price for Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron top variant goes up to Rs. 1.36 Crore in Mangalore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron 50₹ 1.24 Crore
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron 55₹ 1.36 Crore
...Read More

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Variant Wise Price List in Mangalore

50
₹1.24 Crore
95 KWh
200 Kmph
505 Km
1,18,20,000
51,000
4,82,958
500
1,23,54,458
EMI@2,65,545/mo
55
₹1.36 Crore
114 KWh
200 Kmph
600 Km
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Alternatives

BMW X7

BMW X7

1.27 - 1.3 Cr
Check Latest Offers
X7 Price in Mangalore
Volvo XC90

Volvo XC90

1.01 Cr
Check Latest Offers
XC90 Price in Mangalore
Audi e-tron

Audi e-tron

99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr
Check Latest Offers
e-tron Price in Mangalore
Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar I-Pace

1.06 - 1.12 Cr
Check Latest Offers
I-Pace Price in Mangalore
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

1.39 Cr
Check Latest Offers
EQE Price in Mangalore
Lexus RX

Lexus RX

95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr
Check Latest Offers
RX Price in Mangalore

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron News

The Audi Q8 e-tron is an electric SUV whereas the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron is the coupe SUV version.
Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron bookings open
10 Aug 2023
Audi released this silhouetted image of the 2023 Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback SUVs ahead of their global debut on November 9.
Audi to debut Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron, may get up to 600-km range
7 Nov 2022
BMW plans to launch 19 products, including cars and motorcycles in India in CY2024. Seen here is BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah.
BMW maintains sales spurt in 2024, reports 51% growth in Q1 car deliveries
8 Apr 2024
Buoyed by the rising demand for luxury cars, Audi India posted 33 per cent and 50 per cent growth in new and used car sales, respectively.
Audi India posts 33% growth in FY24 with 7,027 cars
2 Apr 2024
Audi hopes to see significant growth in India in 2024, while it also hopes the luxury car segment will cross the annual 50,000-unit sales milestone this year.
Luxury car sales in India could breach 50k units mark in 2024, hopes Audi
31 Mar 2024
 Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron News

Audi Videos

Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
22 Jul 2023
Audi Activesphere is a concept electric crossover which can turn into a pickup in seconds. It offers more than 600 kms of range in a single charge. However, the biggest gizmo is inside the cabin where Audi has used augmented reality to offer virtual reality experience to all occupants.
Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works
27 Jan 2023
The newest Audi Q3 was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44.89 lakh.
2022 Audi Q3: Drive highlights
15 Dec 2022
Audi Q8 e-tron will replace the existing e-tron electric SUV and is likely to be launched in India next year.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First Look
9 Nov 2022
The 2022 Audi A8 L boasts of several high-end features as the flagship luxury sedan from the German carmaker.
Audi A8 L: Top 10 features you should know
17 Oct 2022
