Triumph Tiger 1200 On Road Price in Alwar

19.19 - 21.69 Lakhs*
Triumph Tiger 1200 on Road Price in Delhi

Triumph Tiger 1200 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 22.85 Lakhs. The on road price for Triumph Tiger 1200 top variant goes up to Rs. 25.81 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price ...Read More

Triumph Tiger 1200 Variant Wise Price List

Tiger 1200 GT Pro
₹22.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1160 cc
18.0 kmpl
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,19,000
RTO
3,24,581
Insurance
41,671
On-Road Price in Jaipur
(Price not available in Alwar)
22,85,252
EMI@49,119/mo
Tiger 1200 Rally Pro
₹24.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1160 cc
18.0 kmpl
Tiger 1200 GT Explorer
₹24.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1160 cc
18.0 kmpl
Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer
₹25.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1160 cc
18.0 kmpl
Triumph Tiger 1200 Specifications and Features

Tiger 1200 GT Pro
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Displacement
1160 cc
Max Torque
130 Nm @ 7000 rpm
No. of Cylinders
3
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Clutch
Hydraulic, wet, multi-plate, slip and assist
Gear Box
6 Speed
Bore
90.0 mm
Stroke
60.7 mm
Compression Ratio
13.2:1
Emission Type
bs6
Peak Power
150 PS @ 9000 rpm
Drive Type
Shaft Drive
Transmission
Manual
Width
849 - 982 mm
Height
1436 - 1497 mm
Fuel Capacity
20 L
Saddle Height
850 - 870 mm
Wheelbase
1560 mm
Kerb Weight
245 kg
Suspension Front
Showa 49mm, semi-active damping USD forks. 200mm travel
Suspension Rear
Showa semi-active damping monoshock, with automatic electronic preload adjustment. 200mm wheel travel
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
282 mm
Brakes Front
Disc
Brakes Rear
Disc
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70R19, Rear :-150/70R18
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Wheels Type
Alloy
Frame
Tubular steel frame, with forged aluminium outriggers. Fabricated, bolt-on aluminium rear subframe
Tubeless Tyre
Tubeless
Instrument Console
TFT
Cruise Control
Yes
Hill Hold
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Techometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Additional Features Of Variant
My Triumph Connectivity System, Triumph shift assist
Seat Type
Split
Clock
Digital
Traction Control
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
Riding Modes
Yes
Headlight
LED
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
DRLs
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes

