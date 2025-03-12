hamburger icon
HT Auto
One [2023-2025]Images
Simple Energy One [2023-2025] Right View
1/14
Simple Energy One [2023-2025] Right Side View
2/14
Simple Energy One [2023-2025] Rear View
3/14
Simple Energy One [2023-2025] Left Rear View
4/14
Simple Energy One [2023-2025] Front Disc Brake
5/14
Simple Energy One [2023-2025] Front Panel Front Apron
View all Images
6/14

Simple Energy One [2023-2025] Specifications

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Simple Energy One [2023-2025]is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Simple Energy One [2023-2025] Specs

Simple Energy One [2023-2025] comes with Automatic transmission. The price of One [2023-2025] starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Simple Energy One [2023-2025] sits in the Scooters segment in ...Read More

Simple Energy One [2023-2025] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
164.5 mm
Length
1900 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm
Height
1335 mm
Additional Storage
30 L
Kerb Weight
134 kg
Saddle Height
796 mm
Width
758 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/80-12, Rear :- 110/80-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
212 kms
Max Speed
105 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Swappable Battery
Yes
No Of Batteries
1
Max Torque
72 Nm
Continious Power
4.5 kW
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
8500 W
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Emission Type
BS6

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Tubular
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Mono Tube - Mono Shock

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Fast Charging Time
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
20 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Clock
Yes
Underseat storage
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Dark Mode On Display, Remote access, Ride statistics, Save and forward routes
Pass Switch
Yes
Geo Fencing
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hrs
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3
Battery Capacity
5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion

Simple Energy One [2023-2025] Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.07 - 1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
iQube Specs
Simple Energy OneS

Simple Energy OneS

1.4 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
OneS Specs
Ultraviolette Tesseract

Ultraviolette Tesseract

1.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tesseract Specs
UPCOMING
Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

1.25 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen

Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen

1.15 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
S1 Pro 3 Gen Specs
Komaki Venice

Komaki Venice

1.04 - 1.68 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Venice Specs

News

The Simple OneS electric scooter is more affordable and promises more range than the Dot One, the model it replaces
Simple OneS electric scooter with 181 km range launched at 1.40 lakh, replaces Dot One
12 Mar 2025
The all-new Ultraviolette Tesseract offers a spacious 34-litre boot making it a very practical option.
Ultraviolette Tesseract claims to be world’s best e-scooter. Step-by-step guide to book one
11 Mar 2025
Ultraviolette Tesseract comes as the first-ever electric scooter from the EV startup, challenging the key models like Ola S1 Pro+, Ather 450 Apex, Vida V2 Pro, River Indie in the bulging Indian electric two-wheeler space.
Should you wait for Ultraviolette Tesseract or pick one from Ola S1 Pro+, Ather 450 Apex, Vida V2 Pro, River Indie?
6 Mar 2025
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will come as the brand's first-ever electric car and it will challenge rivals such as Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE6 and MG ZS EV.
Should you wait for Maruti Suzuki e Vitara or pick one from Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS?
3 Mar 2025
The Ninety One XE Series has been priced keeping affordability in mind and is offered in two battery chemistry options.
Ninety One XE Series: This electric scooter runs at 15 paisa per km and costs under 30,000
22 Feb 2025
View all
  News

Simple Energy One [2023-2025] Variants & Price List

Simple Energy One [2023-2025] price starts at ₹ 1.45 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Simple Energy One [2023-2025] comes in 2 variants. Simple Energy One [2023-2025]'s top variant is Dual Tone.

Single Tone
1.45 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
105 Kmph
212 Kms
Dual Tone
1.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
105 Kmph
212 Kms
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Electric Bikes

View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Simple Energy Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Simple Energy Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2025

    Simple Energy OneS

    Simple Energy OneS

    1.4 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Zelio Little Gracy

    Zelio Little Gracy

    49,500 - 58,000
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid

    Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid

    1.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW C 400 GT

    BMW C 400 GT

    11.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ducati Panigale V4

    Ducati Panigale V4

    29.99 - 36.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2025

    Hero Glamour

    Hero Glamour

    83,598 - 87,598
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW CE-04

    BMW CE-04

    15.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

    Yamaha XSR155

    Yamaha XSR155

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Royal Enfield Classic 650

    Royal Enfield Classic 650

    3.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Suzuki GSX-8S

    Suzuki GSX-8S

    10 - 11 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    79,000 Exp. Price
    Check details