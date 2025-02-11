HT Auto
Simple Energy One [2023-2025] Right View
DISCONTINUED
Simple Energy One [2023-2025] Right Side View
Simple Energy One [2023-2025] Rear View
Simple Energy One [2023-2025] Left Rear View
Simple Energy One [2023-2025] Front Disc Brake
Simple Energy One [2023-2025] Front Panel Front Apron
SIMPLE ENERGY One [2023-2025]

3 Reviews
1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs
Simple Energy One [2023-2025] is discontinued and no longer produced.
One [2023-2025] Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 93.45 kmph

One [2023-2025]: 105.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 169.5 km

One [2023-2025]: 212.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.63 hrs

One [2023-2025]: 5.9 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 3.48 kwh

One [2023-2025]: 5.0 kwh

About Simple Energy One [2023-2025]

Latest Update

  • Simple One Gen 1.5 vs Ola S1 Pro Plus: Battle of electric scooters intensifies
  • Auto recap, Feb 11: Simple One Gen 1.5 review, Audi RS Q8 teased, Mahindra launches next-gen dealership & service centre

    Simple Energy One [2023-2025] Alternatives

    TVS iQube

    TVS iQube

    1.07 - 1.85 Lakhs
    One [2023-2025]vsiQube
    Simple Energy One

    Simple Energy One

    1.66 Lakhs
    One [2023-2025]vsOne
    Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen

    Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen

    1.15 - 1.7 Lakhs
    One [2023-2025]vsS1 Pro 3 Gen
    UPCOMING
    Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

    Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

    1.25 Lakhs Onwards
    Komaki Venice

    Komaki Venice

    1.04 - 1.68 Lakhs
    One [2023-2025]vsVenice
    Birla XL

    Birla XL

    1.52 Lakhs
    One [2023-2025]vsXL
    Simple Energy One [2023-2025] Variants

    Simple Energy One [2023-2025] price starts at ₹ 1.45 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Simple Energy One [2023-2025] comes in 2 variants. Simple Energy One [2023-2025]'s top variant is Dual Tone.

    2 Variants Available
    ₹1.45 Lakhs*
    Speed
    105 kmph
    Range
    212 kms
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Single
    Geo Fencing
    Battery Capacity: 5 kwh
    Low Battery Indicator
    ₹1.5 Lakhs*
    Speed
    105 kmph
    Range
    212 kms
    Battery Capacity: 5 kWh
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Single
    Geo Fencing
    Low Battery Indicator
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Simple Energy One [2023-2025] Images

    Simple Energy One [2023-2025] Colours

    Simple Energy One [2023-2025] is available in the 6 Colours in India.

    Brazen black
    Simple Energy One [2023-2025] Specifications and Features

    Body TypeElectric Bikes,Scooter
    Battery Capacity5 kWh
    Charging PointYes
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    Range212 km
    HeadlightYes
    Charging Time5 Hours 54 Minute
    View all One [2023-2025] specs and features

    Simple Energy One [2023-2025] comparison with similar bikes

    ₹1.45 Lakhs*
    ₹1.07 Lakhs*
    ₹1.66 Lakhs*
    ₹1.15 Lakhs*
    ₹1.04 Lakhs*
    ₹1.52 Lakhs*
    ₹1.43 Lakhs*
    ₹1.42 Lakhs*
    ₹1.49 Lakhs*
    ₹1.4 Lakhs*
    Charging Time
    3 Hrs
    Charging Time
    4 Hrs. 18 Minutes
    Charging Time
    4 Hours
    Charging Time
    7 Hours
    Charging Time
    5 Hours
    Charging Time
    4-5 Hours
    Charging Time
    5 Hours
    Charging Time
    4-5 Hours
    Charging Time
    4-8 Hours
    Charging Time
    3 Hours 47 Minutes
    Range
    212 kms
    Range
    150 km
    Range
    248 km
    Range
    320 km
    Range
    300 km
    Range
    120 km
    Range
    161 km
    Range
    100-110 km
    Range
    140-160 km
    Range
    151 km
    Motor Power
    8500 W
    Motor Power
    4400 W
    Motor Power
    8.5 kW
    Motor Power
    -
    Motor Power
    3000 W
    Motor Power
    -
    Motor Power
    6700 W
    Motor Power
    2 kW
    Motor Power
    -
    Motor Power
    8.5 kW
    Kerb Weight
    134 kg
    Kerb Weight
    129.7 kg
    Kerb Weight
    137 kg
    Kerb Weight
    116 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    239 kg
    Kerb Weight
    126 Kg
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    -
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy Wheels
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    -
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Simple Energy One [2023-2025] Videos

    Simple One Gen 1.5 First Ride Review - More practical, better packaged
    Simple One Gen 1.5 First Ride Review - More practical, better packaged
    11 Feb 2025

      Simple Energy One [2023-2025] Expert Review
      By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
      By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor

      Simple Energy had a promising debut in 2021 but its journey has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. The Bengaluru-based start-up took its time to get to the market in May 2023 but is now ready to go all out. The Simple One has received a comprehensive upgrade to bring it up to speed with what the competition offers. Are the changes good enough to put the One against established rivals in the thriving electric scooter segment? We sampled the updated scooter recently to get the answer.

      (Also read: Simple Energy announces nationwide expansion, 150 dealerships and 250 service centres planned in 2025)

      The Simple One Gen 1.5 is based on the Gen 1 scooter, which has been on sale since May 2023. Not that we are complaining because the design itself has aged rather well. The angular lines give it a sharp look with the two-part LED headlamp flanked by racing-style winglets on the front apron. The split LED taillights look distinctive and the exposed swingarm and five-spoke alloy wheels add a sporty touch. This is a good-looking scooter.

      It’s also compact. The floorboard isn't the most spacious but decently accommodating. The seat isn’t too long either but scores well on comfort for the rider and pillion with decent cushioning.

      The new touchscreen unit packs more features including Bluetooth connectivity as well as navigation, while also incorporating TPMS and Fall-Safe mode
      The new touchscreen unit packs more features including Bluetooth connectivity as well as navigation, while also incorporating TPMS and Fall-Safe mode

      Simple One Gen 1.5: New Feature Stack

      Simple has also worked on introducing more tech to the feature stack. The latest update brings features like call, SMS, and WhatsApp notifications. The updated digital console now integrates navigation via Map My India, along with digital documents, and a new fall-safe mode that will cut power to the motor in case of a crash. There’s a new Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and a new app with a host of connectivity options.

      The 7-inch screen is nice and big but the font sizes could be bigger or adjustable at the least. A gloss finish would also make it more readable under direct sunlight instead of the current matte finish. Simple says that all these upgrades will make it to the existing One and Dot One sold to customers via an over-the-air (OTA) update from April 1, 2025, onwards.

      Simple One Gen 1.5: More Range, Same Battery

      Simple has improved the battery life and range on the One, which has been one of its USPs right from the start. It’s the only electric scooter to get a fixed and removable battery setup. There’s a 3.7 kWh fixed battery pack under the floorboard along with a 1.2 kWh removable battery under the seat. The range has been enhanced to 248 km (IDC) on a single charge with the Gen 1.5 version, which is substantially more than the previous 212 km (IDC) the company previously claimed on the scooter.

      Simple says it's achieved a higher range by making incremental changes. The battery algorithm has been revised across riding modes and toned down in the Eco mode to optimise battery life. The scooter's coasting regen levels have increased while braking regen has been added. Moreover, Simple now calculates the total range down to 0 per cent state of charge instead of the previous 6 per cent, further boosting the overall claimed range.

      The scooter showed a range of 190 km at 100 per cent battery capacity on our test scooter, which the company claims is what the real-world range looks like. If you are looking for proper performance, the Sonic and Dash modes will keep you entertained but will also deplete the battery faster.

      Despite the change, the Eco mode continues to feel quick and does not feel dull at any point. However, the ride modes stop being active as the range drops on the battery. The Sonic mode disappears as the state of charge hits 60 per cent, while the Dash mode is inactive when the battery drops under 50 per cent. The One restricts itself to Eco mode once the battery hits 35 per cent with a top speed of only 50 kmph.

      We covered about 96 km in our test ride with about 12 per cent charge left and another 20 km to go as per the stats on screen. While it may be a bit far from the company’s real-world claim, we did ride the Simple One with a generously open throttle and mostly on the highway. A more balanced test of city and highway conditions will give us a true understanding of the real-world range.

      Performance on the Simple One is impressive with a powerful motor that keeps you entertained supported by agile handling
      Performance on the Simple One is impressive with a powerful motor that keeps you entertained supported by agile handling

      Simple One Gen 1.5: Performance

      The One was always positioned as a sporty scooter and we are happy to report that performance remains as entertaining as claimed. This is a powerful scooter with the PMS mid-drive motor producing 8.5 kW (11.3 bhp) and 72 Nm of peak torque, making it one of the most powerful in its class. Simple claims 0-40 kmph in 2.77 seconds with a top speed of 105 kmph.

      The Simple One is properly fast. The scooter unleashes its complete performance in the Sonic mode, allowing it to hit the top speed easily. The mid-range is equally strong and you can keep up with faster machines on the open roads. The most impressive part about the One is how well it holds itself together on the highway. The scooter feels light yet firm at high speeds you can sit comfortably between 70-80 kmph. Throttle calibration is precise and all four modes are quick and responsive.

      Simple One Gen 1.5: Handling & Braking

      The suspension setup is a revelation considering the scooter’s sporty positioning. The setup is well-balanced and offers a good mix of comfort and agility. The Simple One is agile and easy to handle, especially around a sharp corner but can take on rough roads with equal ease. It’s not plush on broken roads but absorbs bumps well. At high speeds, the suspension is firm enough to keep you stable. Despite tipping the scales at 135 kg, the electric scooter is effortless to manoeuvre and you hardly feel the weight.

      That said, it feels slightly top-heavy when crossing big bumps at high speeds. This has more to do with the portable battery under the seat that never lets you immerse yourself into the scooter. It also lacks a certain solid feel, which would be more confidence-inspiring at high speeds. Braking performance is good with discs at either end. The rear brake lever has a stronger bite though, while the front feels a bit too soft. A better balance between the two will work better. There’s combi-braking as standard on the e-scooter.

      The Simple One gets notable improvements but can also do better in terms of overall build quality
      The Simple One gets notable improvements but can also do better in terms of overall build quality

      Simple One Gen 1.5: Improvements

      While Simple has done a good job with the updates, it can do several things better. The build quality needs to be better in places giving it a more robust feel overall. The rearview mirrors are flimsy and need to be adjusted repeatedly. There could be an open glovebox to give it more usable storage space and it needs hazard lights too.

      You get a sizable 30-litre under-seat storage boot even with the removable battery pack. The boot is good enough for a half-face helmet and a charger. A full-size full-face helmet would be a tight fit here. The One gets a 750-watt charger, which will fully charge the scooter in less than nine hours. Simple is also working on introducing a 950-watt charger, which will drop the charging time on the scooter.

      The 2025 Simple One is finally a much better packaged and more practical scooter to consider. Wait till there's a dealership near you
      The 2025 Simple One is finally a much better packaged and more practical scooter to consider. Wait till there's a dealership near you

      Simple Gen 1.5: Verdict

      Simple has finally brought the One up to speed with what the competition has to offer and it’s nice to see the upgrade coming without a price hike. That said, the Simple One still misses out on a few crucial features including hill hold, traction control, as well as fast charging, which the competition accomplishes. The portable battery can’t be charged at home either, which doesn’t make it a flexible option as one would hope.

      What Simple also needs to work on is sales and distribution. The company has about 11 dealerships across 11 cities and is now looking to expand to more markets. The brand plans to have about 400 dealerships across India over the next two years, each equipped with a service centre. This expansion will be crucial to the company's success in competing against established rivals - start-ups and legacy players alike. For now, the Simple One is promising and the improvements make it a better-packaged scooter. Take a test ride once you find a dealership near you.

      Simple Energy is expecting to shake up the Indian electric scooter segment with the Simple One Gen 1.5, which competes with Ola S1 Pro Plus.
      Simple One Gen 1.5 vs Ola S1 Pro Plus: Battle of electric scooters intensifies
      12 Feb 2025
      Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
      Auto recap, Feb 11: Simple One Gen 1.5 review, Audi RS Q8 teased, Mahindra launches next-gen dealership & service centre
      12 Feb 2025
      The 2025 Simple One packs even more range from the same battery setup promising 248 km (IDC), as opposed to 212 km on the Gen 1 version
      2025 Simple One Gen 1.5 launched with new features, range increased to 248 km
      11 Feb 2025
      The Simple One Gen 1.5 finally bring the electric scooter up to speed with its rivals while improving its range even further at 248 km (IDC) on a single charge
      Simple One Gen 1.5 First Ride Review - More practical, better packaged
      11 Feb 2025
      The Ola Roadster X+ gets disc brakes at the front but there is only a drum brake available on the rear wheel.
      Ola Roadster X+ launched in India in two variants. Which one offers the most value for money
      11 Feb 2025
      Simple Energy One [2023-2025] FAQs

      Simple Energy One [2023-2025] has been discontinued in India. The last recorded price for One [2023-2025] was Rs. 1.45-1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
      The top variant of Simple Energy One [2023-2025] was Dual Tone with the last recorded price of Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-
      Simple Energy One [2023-2025] has been discontinued but TVS iQube, Simple Energy One and Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen are the top competitors of Simple Energy One [2023-2025].

