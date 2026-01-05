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DISCONTINUED

SIMPLE ENERGY One [2023-2025] Mileage

₹1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs*
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Simple Energy One [2023-2025] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Simple Energy One [2023-2025] Fuel Wise Mileage

The undefined undefined variant has a mileage of undefined.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage

Simple Energy One [2023-2025] Variants Wise Mileage

Simple Energy One [2023-2025] price starts at ₹ 1.45 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Simple Energy One [2023-2025] comes in 2 variants. Simple Energy One [2023-2025]'s top variant is Dual Tone.
2 Variants Available
One [2023-2025] Single Tone
212 kms Range (Company Claimed)
105 kmph
₹1.45 Lakhs*
One [2023-2025] Dual Tone
212 kms Range (Company Claimed)
105 kmph
₹1.5 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Simple Energy One [2023-2025] Alternatives

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
Range: 190 km
Check OffersOneS Gen 2 RangeOne [2023-2025]vsOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
+2
Range: 123-160 km
Check OffersRizta RangeOne [2023-2025]vsRizta
Okaya EV Motofaast

Okaya EV Motofaast

1.39 Lakhs
+1
Range: 110-130 km
Check OffersMotofaast RangeOne [2023-2025]vsMotofaast
Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport

1.5 - 1.65 Lakhs
+1
Range: 242-320
Check OffersS1 Pro Sport RangeOne [2023-2025]vsS1 Pro Sport
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Range: 122-161 km
Check Offers450S RangeOne [2023-2025]vs450S
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
+4
Range: 74-212 km
Check OffersiQube RangeOne [2023-2025]vsiQube

Simple Energy One [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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