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Fuel Type
Transmission
ARAI Mileage
Simple Energy One [2023-2025] Variants Wise Mileage
Simple Energy One [2023-2025] price starts at ₹ 1.45 Lakhs
and goes up to ₹ 1.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Simple Energy One [2023-2025]
comes in 2 variants. Simple Energy One [2023-2025]'s top variant is Dual Tone.
2 Variants Available
One [2023-2025] Single Tone
212 kms Range (Company Claimed)
105 kmph
₹1.45 Lakhs*
One [2023-2025] Dual Tone
212 kms Range (Company Claimed)
105 kmph
₹1.5 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.