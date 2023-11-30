Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Royal Enfield Himalayan Sleet Black

1/26
2/26
3/26
4/26
5/26
View all Images
6/26
2.68 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Royal Enfield Himalayan Key Specs
Engine411 cc
Max Speed120 kmph
View all Himalayan specs and features

Himalayan Sleet Black Latest Updates

Himalayan falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes, Tourer Bikes category and has 6 variants. The price of Himalayan Sleet Black (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.68 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Fuel Capacity: 15+/- 0.5 L
  • Length: 2190 mm
  • Max Power: 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
    • ...Read More

    Royal Enfield Himalayan Sleet Black Price

    Sleet Black
    ₹2.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    411 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,28,490
    RTO
    18,779
    Insurance
    20,396
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,67,665
    EMI@5,753/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Royal Enfield Himalayan Sleet Black Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    15+/- 0.5 L
    Length
    2190 mm
    Ground Clearance
    220 mm
    Wheelbase
    1465 mm
    Kerb Weight
    199 kg
    Height
    1370 mm
    Saddle Height
    800 mm
    Width
    840 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-120/90-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Tyre Type
    Tube
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Range
    450 Km
    Max Speed
    120 Kmph
    Max Power
    24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
    Stroke
    86 mm
    Max Torque
    32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    411 cc
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Clutch
    Wet, multi-plate
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Gear Box
    5 Speed constant mesh
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Bore
    78 mm
    Rear Suspension
    Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
    Front Suspension
    Monoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Additional Features
    Air Cleaner - Paper element, Lubrication - Wet sump
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Battery Capacity
    12 volt, 8 AH MF
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Royal Enfield Himalayan Sleet Black EMI
    EMI5,178 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,40,898
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,40,898
    Interest Amount
    69,772
    Payable Amount
    3,10,670

    Royal Enfield Himalayan other Variants

    Gravel Grey
    ₹2.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    411 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,15,900
    RTO
    17,772
    Insurance
    20,277
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,53,949
    EMI@5,458/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    Dune Brown
    ₹2.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    411 cc
    View breakup
    Pine Green
    ₹2.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    411 cc
    View breakup
    Glacier Blue
    ₹2.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    411 cc
    View breakup
    Granite Black
    ₹2.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    411 cc
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Royal Enfield Himalayan Alternatives

    KTM 250 Adventure

    KTM 250 Adventure STD

    2.3 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Himalayan vs 250 Adventur...
    Benelli TRK 251

    Benelli TRK 251 STD

    2.59 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Himalayan vs TRK 251
    Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure

    Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Adventure Ranger Camo

    2.09 - 2.18 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Himalayan vs Yezdi Advent...
    Royal Enfield Scram 411

    Royal Enfield Scram 411 White Flame And Silver Spirit

    2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Himalayan vs Scram 411
    Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6

    Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Red Agate

    2 - 2.11 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Himalayan vs Mojo 300 BS6

    Popular Adventure Tourer Bikes

    BMW G 310 GS

    BMW G 310 GS

    2.9 - 3 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    G 310 GS Price in Delhi
    BMW R 1250 GS

    BMW R 1250 GS

    20.45 - 21.2 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    R 1250 GS Price in Delhi
    KTM 390 Adventure

    KTM 390 Adventure

    3.37 - 3.6 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    390 Adventure Price in Delhi
    BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

    BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

    21.2 - 22.4 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    R 1250 GS Adventure Price in Delhi
    Benelli TRK 502

    Benelli TRK 502

    4.8 - 5.5 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    TRK 502 Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Adventure Tourer Bikes

    Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Royal Enfield Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

    2.69 - 2.84 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Honda CB350

    Honda CB350

    2 - 2.18 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Grove

    Flycon Grove

    74,629 - 80,957
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.69 - 1.74 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Honda Rebel 1100

    Honda Rebel 1100

    12 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR

    MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR

    19.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

    Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

    1.35 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha YZF R1

    Yamaha YZF R1

    20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details