Himalayan falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes, Tourer Bikes category and has 6 variants. The price of Himalayan Granite Black (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.45 Lakhs. The fuel capacity Himalayan falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes, Tourer Bikes category and has 6 variants. The price of Himalayan Granite Black (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.45 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Granite Black is 15+/- 0.5 L litres. It offers many features like Adjustable Windscreen, Average Fuel economy Indicator, Pass Switch, Stepup Seat, Passenger Footrest and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 15+/- 0.5 L Length: 2190 mm Highway Mileage: 39.96 kmpl Max Power: 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC Mileage of Granite Black is 39.96 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less