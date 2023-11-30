Himalayan falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes, Tourer Bikes category and has 6 variants. The price of Himalayan Dune Brown in Delhi is Rs. 2.61 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Dune Himalayan falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes, Tourer Bikes category and has 6 variants. The price of Himalayan Dune Brown in Delhi is Rs. 2.61 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Dune Brown is 15+/- 0.5 L litres. It offers many features like Fuel Gauge, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Low Fuel Indicator and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 15+/- 0.5 L Length: 2190 mm Max Power: 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC ...Read MoreRead Less