Latest updates:

Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM has officially shelved the 490 cc platform. As a result, all plans for the KTM 490 Duke have been cancelled.

The KTM 490 Duke was expected to launch in September 2026. Plans for a new 490 cc parallel-twin engine were first announced back in 2020 and CEO Stefan Pierer had stated that this new platform would power a new range of motorcycles. While KTM was planning to fit the new engine into the 490 Duke, the project was cancelled in 2023 due to the costs of developing a new parallel-twin with a low capacity.

KTM 490 Duke Launch Date

KTM 490 Duke Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹3.5 Lakhs* Onwards.

KTM 490 Duke Specs and Features

The KTM 490 Duke was expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 490.0 cc

• Transmission: Manual

• FuelType: Petrol

KTM 490 Duke Rivals

Upon its launch, the KTM 490 Duke would be pitted against the likes of QJ Motor SRK 400, KTM 390 Duke, Benelli 302 S, CFMoto 650NK, and BMW G 310 R.