HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
490 DukeUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesDealersNews
KTM 490 Duke Right View
UPCOMING
View all Images

KTM 490 Duke

Exp. Launch in Sept 2026

4.3
16 Opinions
Review & Win ₹2000
₹3.5 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Opinions
Alert Me When Launched

490 Duke Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 373.0 cc

490 Duke: 490.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 27.11 kmpl

490 Duke: 25.0 kmpl

Speed

Category Average: 167.0 kmph

490 Duke: 200.0 kmph

View all 490 Duke Specs and Features

About KTM 490 Duke

Latest updates:

Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM has officially shelved the 490 cc platform. As a result, all plans for the KTM 490 Duke have been cancelled.

 ...Read More
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with 490 Duke.
VS
KTM 490 Duke
QJ Motor SRK 400
Select a feature you want to compare:
Right View
Tap here to expand

KTM 490 Duke Images

2 images
View All 490 Duke Images

KTM 490 Duke Specifications and Features

Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Mileage25.0 kmpl
HeadlightYes
Engine490.0 cc
Max Speed200 Kmph

KTM Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
BaggaLink
Plot No. 70, K.L.J. Complex-2, Najafgarh Road,New Delhi, Delhi 110057
+91 - 9910399174
DILSHAD GARDEN KTM
A-1, Mahendru Enclave,Gt Karnal Road, Delhi Opp. Saya Automobiles, Delhi 110095
+91 - 9818442222
GRD TRUCKS PVT. LIMITED
A1 Jhilmil Industrial Area Main Gt Road East Delhi, Delhi 110059
+91 - 9999125152
JS AUTOMOBILES - NARELA
K-18A2, Road Number -201, Main Rajapuri Road, Delhi, Delhi 110040
+91 - 9899992903
KTM@DELHI NORTH
L1, Ground Floor, Plot No: 3 &Amp;4, Outerwing, Connaught Place, Delhi 110001
KTM@DWARKA
A-199,Gt Karnal Road,Gujranwala Town Part-1, Delhi 110045
See All KTM Dealers in Delhi

Popular KTM Bikes

View all KTM Bikes
View all Upcoming KTM Bikes

KTM 490 Duke User Opinions & Ratings

4.25
16 Ratings & Opinions
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
2
4 & above
8
5 rating
6
Write an Opinion
Perfect Highway Cruiser with Beast Look
This bike is one of the fastest in its segment! It?s a killer machine with excellent features, and I absolutely love itBy: Rahul (Feb 28, 2025)
Read Full Opinion
Best Bike Forever
It looks wonderful and offers great mileage and features. We are eagerly waiting for its launch from the heart.By: Dev (Feb 16, 2025)
Read Full Opinion
Right for Highways
Everything is good and it drives well and looking at it it seems that it must be a very expensive bike but it is not too expensive and it is also good. At this price, no bike seemed as good as this to me.By: Kushal Singh (Feb 12, 2025)
Read Full Opinion
Best ktm duke 490
That bike is very accuracy.stability is very perfect. Performance is very sharply that bike is worth for money.By: Vaithees (Feb 6, 2025)
Read Full Opinion
Perfect Bike
This bike is absolutely awesome! I bought it, and I?m really impressed. It?s my best bike, and I truly love itBy: Anurag Naik (Feb 2, 2025)
Read Full Opinion
Perfect Ride, Amazing Bike
Perfect color, amazing look, and outstanding performance?I absolutely love this bike! It?s the perfect price, offering a truly great ride.By: Nitish Roy (Feb 1, 2025)
Read Full Opinion
Wonderful Bike
This bike is impressive and looks like a wow. The design and performance/speed are good, but it needs work on mileage. By: YASUF (Dec 20, 2024)
Read Full Opinion
Exceptionally Beautiful Design
The KTM 490 Duke features an exceptionally beautiful design and is equipped with top-notch features. This powerful 490cc machine truly stands out in India.By: Mr Siva Chandra Shekhar (Dec 19, 2024)
Read Full Opinion
Stunning and Powerful Bike
Offers impressive mileage and an exceptionally beautiful design. Made with the best features, the KTM 490 Duke stands out as a powerful 490cc machine in India.By: Karan Sarkar (Dec 11, 2024)
Read Full Opinion
Best All-Rounder Bike in This Segment
The KTM Duke 490 is a very powerful machine in its segment. It stands out as the ultimate all-rounder bike, offering a combination of a highly powerful engine and multiple advanced features. This bike delivers everything you need?power, performance, comfort, and stunning looks. Truly an all-rounder in every sense!By: Ajit basod (Dec 8, 2024)
Read Full Opinion
Read all Reviews

Explore Other Options

Sports Naked Bikes
Sports Naked Bikes Under 4 Lakhs
Upcoming Sports Naked Bikes
Cars & BikesNew BikesKTM BikesKTM 490 Duke