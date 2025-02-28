Exp. Launch in Sept 2026
Category Average: 373.0 cc
490 Duke: 490.0 cc
Category Average: 27.11 kmpl
490 Duke: 25.0 kmpl
Category Average: 167.0 kmph
490 Duke: 200.0 kmph
Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM has officially shelved the 490 cc platform. As a result, all plans for the KTM 490 Duke have been cancelled.
The KTM 490 Duke was expected to launch in September 2026. Plans for a new 490 cc parallel-twin engine were first announced back in 2020 and CEO Stefan Pierer had stated that this new platform would power a new range of motorcycles. While KTM was planning to fit the new engine into the 490 Duke, the project was cancelled in 2023 due to the costs of developing a new parallel-twin with a low capacity.
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹3.5 Lakhs* Onwards.
The KTM 490 Duke was expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
• Engine: 490.0 cc
• Transmission: Manual
• FuelType: Petrol
Upon its launch, the KTM 490 Duke would be pitted against the likes of QJ Motor SRK 400, KTM 390 Duke, Benelli 302 S, CFMoto 650NK, and BMW G 310 R.
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes
|Mileage
|25.0 kmpl
|Headlight
|Yes
|Engine
|490.0 cc
|Max Speed
|200 Kmph
