KTM 350 EXC-F Front Right View
1/8
KTM 350 EXC-F Left View
2/8
KTM 350 EXC-F Right View
3/8
KTM 350 EXC-F Engine View
4/8
KTM 350 EXC-F Front Tyre View
5/8
KTM 350 EXC-F Fuel Tank View
6/8

KTM 350 EXC-F Specifications

KTM 350 EXC-F starting price is Rs. 12,96,000 in India. KTM 350 EXC-F is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 349.7 cc engine.
12.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
KTM 350 EXC-F Specs

KTM 350 EXC-F comes with 349.7 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of 350 EXC-F starts at Rs. 12.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, KTM 350 EXC-F sits in the

KTM 350 EXC-F Specifications and Features

STD
Dimensions and Capacity

Kerb Weight
107 kg
Fuel Capacity
8.5 L
Saddle Height
963 mm
Ground Clearance
347 mm
Wheelbase
1489 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-140/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Engine and Transmission

Stroke
57.5 mm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
349.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4V/DOHC
Clutch
Wet multi-disc DDS clutch, Brembo hydraulics
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Keihin EFI, throttle body 42 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
88 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4
Front Suspension
WP XACT USD fork (Closed Cartridge),48 mm
Rear Suspension
WP XPLOR shock absorber with PDS

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Single

Charging

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12.8V 2Ah
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion

KTM 350 EXC-F price starts at ₹ 12.96 Lakhs .

STD
12.96 Lakhs*
349.7 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

