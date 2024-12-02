KTM 350 EXC-F comes with 349.7 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of 350 EXC-F starts at Rs. 12.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, KTM 350 EXC-F sits in the Dirt Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
KTM 350 EXC-F price starts at ₹ 12.96 Lakhs .
₹12.96 Lakhs*
349.7 cc
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price