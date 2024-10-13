Kawasaki Vulcan S



The Vulcan S is Kawasaki’s only sports cruiser in India. It has good torque for the highways and gives a comfortable ride overall.



Kawasaki Vulcan S Launch Date:



The BS6 version of the Vulcan S was released to India in Oct 2024.



Kawasaki Vulcan S Price:



The Kawasaki Vulcan S comes in one standard variant and costs Rs. 7,10,000 ex-showroom in Delhi.



Kawasaki Vulcan S Design:



The Vulcan S maintains the styling of a cruiser with adequate emphasis on the easy-riding posture. The long-and-low design of this bike is complemented by a modern, urban styling. A neatly placed laydown monoshock suspension in the rear provides a unique look to this cruiser. The Vulcan S is available in a Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray colour scheme.



Kawasaki Vulcan S Dimension:



The low seat height of 705 mm enables a comfortable riding position for shorter as well as taller riders. The ground clearance is also quite low at only 130 mm. The front suspension is a hydraulic fork set and the rear gets a linkage-equipped offset laydown single shock with 7-step adjustment. With a weight of 235 kilograms, the Vulcan S is built for the highways.



Kawasaki Vulcan S Features:



A compact easy-to-read semi-digital instrument cluster has an analogue tachometer with a multi-function LCD display. The long wheel base of 1,575 mm on this cruiser gives additional stability and easier handling as it provides a low center of gravity. Braking is assisted by dual-channel ABS with a large 300 mm disk brake in the front and a 250 mm disk brake in the rear.



Kawasaki Vulcan S Engine and Performance:



A 649cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, parallel-twin engine powers the Vulcan S. It churns out 61 PS power at 7,500 RPM and 62.4 Nm torque at 6,600 RPM. The engine gets a 4 valve per cylinder configuration and is mated to a 6-speed transmission.



Kawasaki Vulcan S Mileage:



The Kawasaki Vulcan S returns a mileage between 22 to 25 kilometers a litre. It has a fuel tank capacity of 14 litres.



Kawasaki Vulcan S Rivals:



The Kawasaki Vulcan S competes against Honda Rebel 500, Benelli 502C, Triumph Trident 660, Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Royal Enfield Roadster 650, Harley-Davidson Iron 883, Harley-Davidson Street 750 and Harley-Davidson Street 500.