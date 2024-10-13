HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kawasaki Vulcan S Front Right View
View all Images

KAWASAKI Vulcan S

₹7.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
News
Vulcan S Key Specs

Engine

Vulcan S: 649.0 cc

Mileage

Vulcan S: 20.58 kmpl

Power

Vulcan S: 61.0 ps

Speed

Vulcan S: 186.0 kmph

About Kawasaki Vulcan S

Latest Update

  • 2024 Kawasaki Vulcan S launched in India with a new colour, priced at ₹7.10 lakh
  • Kawasaki Ninja 650 & Vulcan S available benefits of upto ₹60,000

    Kawasaki Vulcan S Variants
    Kawasaki Vulcan S price starts at ₹ 7.1 Lakhs .
    1 Variant Available
    ABS BS6₹7.1 Lakhs*
    649 cc
    186 kmph
    Seat Type: Split
    Clock: Digital
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    ABS: Dual Channel
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Kawasaki Vulcan S Images

    8 images
    Kawasaki Vulcan S Colours

    Kawasaki Vulcan S is available in the 1 Colour in India.

    Metallic matte carbon gray

    Kawasaki Vulcan S Specifications and Features

    Max Power61 PS
    Body TypeRoadster Bikes
    Mileage20.58 kmpl
    HeadlightLED
    Engine649 cc
    Max Speed186 kmph
    Kawasaki Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Extreme Automobiles
    B-80 Naraina Industrial Area Phase-Ll, Blockb West Naraina, Delhi 110028
    +91 - 8448989645
    Aurum Automobiles
    D-56 Ground Floor 100 Ft. Road Opposite To High Note Performance Chhattarpur Enclave, Delhi 110074
    +91 - 7065334334
    Popular Kawasaki Bikes

    Kawasaki Vulcan S EMI

