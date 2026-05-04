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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 3 Twin Cylinder Cruiser Bikes I Would Honestly Buy If I Was Upgrading From The Royal Enfield Classic 350

3 twin-cylinder cruiser bikes I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from the Royal Enfield Classic 350

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 04 May 2026, 12:43 pm
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  • Here are three cruisers that you can consider buying if you want to upgrade from the Royal Enfield Classic 350.

2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Review
The Super Meteor 650 has become one of the most popular cruisers in the Indian market.
2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Review
The Super Meteor 650 has become one of the most popular cruisers in the Indian market.

Stepping up from the Classic 350 isn’t just about more power; it’s about refinement, highway comfort, and understanding that you are now ready for the cruiser segment that gives a completely different riding experience. Twin-cylinder cruisers bring smoother engines, better cruising speeds, and a more premium feel overall, along with road presence.

If you’re planning a serious upgrade, here are three twin-cylinder cruisers that you can opt for if you already own a Classic 350.

1 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: The natural upgrade
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Engine
648 cc
Mileage
25 kmpl
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The Super Meteor 650 is easily the most logical progression for Classic 350 owners. It retains the brand’s familiar character while delivering a massive leap in performance and refinement.

Powered by a 648cc parallel-twin engine, it offers smooth power delivery and effortless highway cruising. The engine is rated for 47 Ps and 52 Nm. The low-slung stance, relaxed ergonomics, and strong road presence make it a proper long-distance cruiser.

The Super Meteor 650 is priced between 4.02 lakh and 4.36 lakh (ex-showroom).

For riders who love Royal Enfield’s DNA but want more performance and touring ability, this is the most straightforward upgrade.

2 Kawasaki Vulcan S: The sporty cruiser alternative
Kawasaki Vulcan S
Engine
649 cc
Mileage
20.58 kmpl
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The Vulcan S takes a very different approach to cruising. Instead of classic styling, it focuses on performance and versatility.

It uses a 649cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine derived from Kawasaki’s sportbike lineup, offering significantly better refinement and a more rev-happy nature than traditional cruisers. It puts out 61 Ps and 61 Nm. What also sets it apart is its adjustable ergonomics, making it suitable for a wide range of riders.

The Vulcan S is priced at around 8.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

While it is considerably more expensive than the Super Meteor 650, it delivers a more modern and dynamic riding experience.

3 Kawasaki Eliminator: The modern urban cruiser
Kawasaki Eliminator
Engine
451 cc
Mileage
30 kmpl
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The Eliminator is a relatively new entrant in India’s middleweight cruiser space and targets riders looking for a lighter, more urban-friendly machine.

It features a parallel-twin engine that puts out 45 Ps and 42.6 Nm and a minimalist cruiser design, blending modern styling with everyday usability. Compared to the Vulcan S, it is more approachable, while still offering a premium experience over single-cylinder bikes. The Eliminator is priced at around 6.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 04 May 2026, 12:43 pm IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Kawasaki India Vulcan S Eliminator Classic 350 Cruisers

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