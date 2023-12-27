hamburger icon
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025] Specifications

11.53 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025]is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025] Specs

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025] comes with 636 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025] starts at Rs. 11.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025] ...Read More

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
3.4 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm
Length
2025 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm
Kerb Weight
198 kg
Height
1105 mm
Width
710 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
17 inch
Front Brake Diameter
275 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :- 180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
250 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
124 PS @ 13000 rpm
Stroke
45.1 mm
Max Torque
69 Nm @ 11000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
636 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6
Bore
67 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Monoshock
Front Suspension
41 mm inverted fork

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Sport, Road, Rain and Rider
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
TFT Colour Instrumentation
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025] Variants & Price List

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025] price starts at ₹ 11.53 Lakhs .

Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025] STD
11.53 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
636 cc
124 PS
*Disclaimer:The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

