Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: Overview

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is a middleweight supersport motorcycle that sits between the Ninja 400 and the litre-class ZX-10R in the brand’s India portfolio. First introduced globally in the early 2000s, the ZX-6R has earned a reputation for offering a race-oriented experience with practical on-road usability. The latest generation of the ZX-6R was launched in India in January 2024, marking its return after a brief absence. The update includes revised styling, upgraded electronics, and an engine tuned to meet the current emission norms.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: Price

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R price in India is ₹11.53 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in one fully loaded variant on our shores.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: Variants and Colours

Kawasaki offers the ZX-6R in just one variant, available with one colour options: Lime Green / Ebony / Pearl Blizzard White.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: Mileage

The ARAI-rated fuel efficiency of the ZX-6R stands at 23.6 kmpl. In practical usage, this figure will vary based on riding conditions, throttle input, and terrain, especially considering the performance-oriented nature of the bike.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: Specs & Features

Powering the ZX-6R is a 636 cc inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 128 bhp, with peak output increasing to 127 bhp with RAM air assistance. The motor generates 69 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a slip-and-assist clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter.

The motorcycle is underpinned by a twin-spar aluminium frame, with suspension duties handled by Showa 41 mm Separate Function Big Piston (SFF-BP) USD forks at the front and a fully adjustable rear monoshock. Braking is managed by dual 310 mm petal discs with four-piston radial monobloc calipers at the front and a 220 mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS.

In terms of features, the ZX-6R comes equipped with a 4.3-inch TFT display that supports smartphone connectivity via the Rideology app. Riders can switch between four modes: Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider (custom). Further electronic rider aids include three levels of traction control and standard ABS.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: Rivals

The Kawasaki ZX-6R is positioned in the premium middleweight supersport segment. Its key competitors include the Aprilia RS 660, the Honda CBR650R, and the Triumph Daytona 660.