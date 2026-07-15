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KAWASAKI Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025]

₹11.53 Lakhs*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: Overview

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is a middleweight supersport motorcycle that sits between the Ninja 400 and the litre-class ZX-10R in the brand’s India portfolio. First introduced globally in the early 2000s, the ZX-6R has earned a reputation for offering a race-oriented experience with practical on-road usability. The latest generation of the ZX-6R was launched in India in January 2024, marking its return after a brief absence. The update includes revised styling, upgraded electronics, and an engine tuned to meet the current emission norms.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: Price

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R price in India is 11.53 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in one fully loaded variant on our shores.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: Variants and Colours

Kawasaki offers the ZX-6R in just one variant, available with one colour options: Lime Green / Ebony / Pearl Blizzard White.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: Mileage

The ARAI-rated fuel efficiency of the ZX-6R stands at 23.6 kmpl. In practical usage, this figure will vary based on riding conditions, throttle input, and terrain, especially considering the performance-oriented nature of the bike.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: Specs & Features

Powering the ZX-6R is a 636 cc inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 128 bhp, with peak output increasing to 127 bhp with RAM air assistance. The motor generates 69 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a slip-and-assist clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter.

The motorcycle is underpinned by a twin-spar aluminium frame, with suspension duties handled by Showa 41 mm Separate Function Big Piston (SFF-BP) USD forks at the front and a fully adjustable rear monoshock. Braking is managed by dual 310 mm petal discs with four-piston radial monobloc calipers at the front and a 220 mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS.

In terms of features, the ZX-6R comes equipped with a 4.3-inch TFT display that supports smartphone connectivity via the Rideology app. Riders can switch between four modes: Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider (custom). Further electronic rider aids include three levels of traction control and standard ABS.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: Rivals

The Kawasaki ZX-6R is positioned in the premium middleweight supersport segment. Its key competitors include the Aprilia RS 660, the Honda CBR650R, and the Triumph Daytona 660.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025] Alternatives

Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R

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Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025]vsNinja ZX 6R
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Honda CB750 Hornet

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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    636 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    23.6 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    124 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    250 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    69 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    198 kg
View All Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025] SpecsView specs icon

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025] Variants

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025] price starts at ₹ 11.53 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025] STD
₹11.53 Lakhs*
636 cc
250 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025] Visual Comparison

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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025] comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025]
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025] image
Rs. 11.53 LakhsOnwards-636 cc124 PS69 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes198 kg2025 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6RKawasaki Ninja ZX 6R imageRs. 12.49 LakhsOnwards
3.51
636 cc124 PS69 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes198 kg2025 mmDouble DiscDisc-Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025]VSNinja ZX 6R
Honda CB650RHonda CB650R imageRs. 10.3 LakhsOnwards
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649 cc95.17 PS63 NmSports Bikes205 kg2120 mmDiscDiscAlloyNinja ZX-6R [2004-2025]VSCB650R
Honda CBR650RHonda CBR650R imageRs. 11.16 LakhsOnwards
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649 cc95.17 PS95.17 PSSports Bikes209 kg2120 mmDiscDiscAlloyNinja ZX-6R [2004-2025]VSCBR650R
Honda CB750 HornetHonda CB750 Hornet imageRs. 9.22 LakhsOnwards-755 cc91.77 PS75 NmSports Bikes196 kg2090 mm---Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025]VSCB750 Hornet
Honda CB1000 Hornet SPHonda CB1000 Hornet SP imageRs. 12.36 LakhsOnwards-1000 cc151.73 PS104 NmSports Bikes211 kg2140 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloyNinja ZX-6R [2004-2025]VSCB1000 Hornet SP

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025] Images

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025] Image 1
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025] Image 2
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025] Image 3
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025] Image 4
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025] Image 5
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025] Image 6

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025] Colours

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025] is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Lime Green
Metallic Diablo Black
Lime green

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025] Related News

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is the only inline four-cylinder track machine available in its class
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R gets free Ohlins steering damper worth 83,000, offer extended till July 31
15 Jul 2026
Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.49 lakh, the Kawasaki ZX-6R features a powerful 636 cc engine, advanced suspension, and modern electronics.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R gets free Ohlins steering damper worth 83,000 till June 30
14 Jun 2026
Cyclone RC700 patent images reveal a sharp, production-ready inline-four sportsbike
Zongshen RC700 emerges as new inline-four sportsbike to rival Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
31 Dec 2025
The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R arrives with a price hike of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60,000
2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R launched in India, priced at 11.69 lakh
2 Sept 2025
Kawasaki ZX-6R uses a 636 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R launched in India, gets new styling and features
1 Jan 2024
View all
 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025] Related News

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025] Specifications and Features

Max Power124 PS
Body TypeSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes
Max Torque69 Nm
Mileage23.6 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine636 cc
Max Speed250 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025] specs and features

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