Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025] Key Specs
- Engine636 cc
- Mileage23.6 kmpl
- Power124 ps
- Speed250 kmph
- Max Torque69 Nm
- Kerb Weight198 kg
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is a middleweight supersport motorcycle that sits between the Ninja 400 and the litre-class ZX-10R in the brand’s India portfolio. First introduced globally in the early 2000s, the ZX-6R has earned a reputation for offering a race-oriented experience with practical on-road usability. The latest generation of the ZX-6R was launched in India in January 2024, marking its return after a brief absence. The update includes revised styling, upgraded electronics, and an engine tuned to meet the current emission norms.
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R price in India is ₹11.53 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in one fully loaded variant on our shores.
Kawasaki offers the ZX-6R in just one variant, available with one colour options: Lime Green / Ebony / Pearl Blizzard White.
The ARAI-rated fuel efficiency of the ZX-6R stands at 23.6 kmpl. In practical usage, this figure will vary based on riding conditions, throttle input, and terrain, especially considering the performance-oriented nature of the bike.
Powering the ZX-6R is a 636 cc inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 128 bhp, with peak output increasing to 127 bhp with RAM air assistance. The motor generates 69 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a slip-and-assist clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter.
The motorcycle is underpinned by a twin-spar aluminium frame, with suspension duties handled by Showa 41 mm Separate Function Big Piston (SFF-BP) USD forks at the front and a fully adjustable rear monoshock. Braking is managed by dual 310 mm petal discs with four-piston radial monobloc calipers at the front and a 220 mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS.
In terms of features, the ZX-6R comes equipped with a 4.3-inch TFT display that supports smartphone connectivity via the Rideology app. Riders can switch between four modes: Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider (custom). Further electronic rider aids include three levels of traction control and standard ABS.
The Kawasaki ZX-6R is positioned in the premium middleweight supersport segment. Its key competitors include the Aprilia RS 660, the Honda CBR650R, and the Triumph Daytona 660.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025]
|Rs. 11.53 LakhsOnwards
|-
|636 cc
|124 PS
|69 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
|198 kg
|2025 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R
|Rs. 12.49 LakhsOnwards
|636 cc
|124 PS
|69 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
|198 kg
|2025 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|-
|Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025]VSNinja ZX 6R
|Honda CB650R
|Rs. 10.3 LakhsOnwards
|649 cc
|95.17 PS
|63 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|205 kg
|2120 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025]VSCB650R
|Honda CBR650R
|Rs. 11.16 LakhsOnwards
|649 cc
|95.17 PS
|95.17 PS
|Sports Bikes
|209 kg
|2120 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025]VSCBR650R
|Honda CB750 Hornet
|Rs. 9.22 LakhsOnwards
|-
|755 cc
|91.77 PS
|75 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|196 kg
|2090 mm
|-
|-
|-
|Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025]VSCB750 Hornet
|Honda CB1000 Hornet SP
|Rs. 12.36 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1000 cc
|151.73 PS
|104 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|211 kg
|2140 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025]VSCB1000 Hornet SP
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R [2004-2025] is available in the 2 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|124 PS
|Body Type
|Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|69 Nm
|Mileage
|23.6 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|636 cc
|Max Speed
|250 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Popular Kawasaki Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Super Bikes