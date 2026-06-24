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KLX230 SPriceMileageSpecifications
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Kawasaki KLX230 S STD

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2.51 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Kawasaki KLX230 S Key Specs
Engine233 cc
View all KLX230 S specs and features

KLX230 S STD

KLX230 S STD Prices

The KLX230 S STD, is listed at ₹2.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

KLX230 S STD Mileage

All variants of the KLX230 S offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

KLX230 S STD Engine and Transmission

The KLX230 S STD is powered by a 233 cc engine.

KLX230 S STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the KLX230 S's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kawasaki KLX230R S priced ₹1.89 Lakhs.

KLX230 S STD Specs & Features

The KLX230 S STD has Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat, Kill Switch and Daytime Running Lamps.

Kawasaki KLX230 S STD Price

KLX230 S STD

₹2.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,19,000
RTO
19,020
Insurance
12,517
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,50,537
EMI@5,385/mo
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Kawasaki KLX230 S STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
2110 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm
Height
1160 mm
Kerb Weight
139 kg
Saddle Height
830 mm
Width
830 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
2 piston caliper
Wheel Size
Front - 21 inch, Rear - 18 inch
ABS
Single Channel
Front Brake Diameter
290 mm
Tyre Size
Front - 2.75 - 21 45P, Rear - 4.10 - 18 59P
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Rear Caliper
1 piston caliper
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tube
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
270 km

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
18.37 bhp
Stroke
66 mm
Max Torque
19 Nm @ 6400 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
233 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start
Gear Box
6 Speed
Bore
67 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Perimeter, high-tensile steel
Rear Suspension
37 mmm Uni-Trak
Front Suspension
Telescopic fork

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED Dual

Features and Safety

Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
LED
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Kill Switch
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Display
LED
Kawasaki KLX230 S STD EMI
EMI4,847 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,25,483
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,25,483
Interest Amount
65,308
Payable Amount
2,90,791

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Kawasaki KLX230R S

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