|Engine
|233 cc
The KLX230 S STD, is listed at ₹2.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the KLX230 S offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The KLX230 S STD is powered by a 233 cc engine.
In the KLX230 S's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kawasaki KLX230R S priced ₹1.89 Lakhs.
The KLX230 S STD has Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat, Kill Switch and Daytime Running Lamps.