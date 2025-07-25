Vitpilen 401ImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Right View
UPCOMING
View all Images

HUSQVARNA Vitpilen 401

₹2.8 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
EMI @ ₹5677/month
Get EMI Offers
Alert Me When Launched

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Price:

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 is priced at Rs. 2.8 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi).

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Husqvarna Vitpilen 401?

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 373.2 cc engine, and features a Sports Naked Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Husqvarna Vitpilen 401?

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 rivals are KTM 390 Duke, CFMoto 300NK, Honda CBR300R, KTM 250 Duke, Zontes 350R, TVS Apache RR 310.

... Read More Read More Icon

Vitpilen 401 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 313.0 cc

Vitpilen 401: 373.2 cc

Power

Category Average: 35.91 ps

Vitpilen 401: 43.5 ps

Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Vitpilen 401.
VS
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
KTM 390 Duke
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Headlight View
Right View
Tap here to expand

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Alternatives

KTM 390 Duke

2.97 Lakhs
Check Offers
View similar Bikes

CFMoto 300NK

2.29 Lakhs
Check Offers
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING

Honda CBR300R

2.5 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes

KTM 250 Duke

2.3 Lakhs
Check Offers
View similar Bikes

Zontes 350R

2.79 Lakhs Onwards
Check Offers
View similar Bikes

TVS Apache RR 310

2.75 - 3 Lakhs
Check Offers
View similar Bikes

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Images

4 images
View All Vitpilen 401 Images

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Specifications and Features

Max Power43.5 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Max Torque35 Nm
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine373.2 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Husqvarna Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
BAGGA LINK SERVICE LTD
L1, Ground Floor,Plot No: 3 & 4,Outerwing,Delhi 110001
+91 - 9560090701
BAGGA LINK SERVICE LTD
36, Community Centre,Near PVR Cinema,Vasant Lok,Vasant Vihar,Delhi 110057
+91 - 9910399174
DEWAN AUTO
K - 96, Central Market,Lajpat Nagar-II,Delhi 110024
+91 - 9910399174
GRD TRUCKS PVT. LIMITED
K-1/8/A2, Road Number -201,Main Rajapuri Road,Delhi 110059
+91 - 9810246667
BAGGA LINK SERVICE LTD
KLJ Complex, Nazafgarh Road,Moti Nagar,Delhi 110015
+91 - 9910399105
See All Husqvarna Dealers in Delhi

Popular Husqvarna Bikes

View all Husqvarna Bikes

Explore Other Options

Sports Naked Bikes
Sports Naked Bikes Under 3 Lakhs
Upcoming Sports Naked Bikes

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 FAQs

What is the expected price of Husqvarna Vitpilen 401?

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 2.8 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of Husqvarna Vitpilen 401?

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 is expected to launch on 1st Jan 1970, introducing a new addition to the 373.2 cc segment.

What are the key specifications and features of Husqvarna Vitpilen 401?

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 features a 373.2 cc engine delivering a powerful 43.5 PS. It has a manual transmission.

Which are the competitors of Husqvarna Vitpilen 401?

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 faces competition from the likes of KTM 390 Duke and CFMoto 300NK in the 373.2 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Hero HF Deluxe Pro

₹73,550
Check Latest Offers

VLF Tennis 1500

₹1.29 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Zelio Gracy Plus

₹54,000 - 83,073
Check Latest Offers

Keeway RR 300

₹1.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Aprilia SR 125

₹1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2025

TVS iQube

₹94,434 - 1.59 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Yamaha MT-15 V2

₹1.7 - 1.74 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

₹1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

₹81,001 - 86,051
Check Latest Offers

KTM 390 Duke

₹2.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

Indian Scout Bobber Sixty

₹12 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Honda Shine 100 DX

₹72,000 Exp. Price
Check details

Honda Forza350

₹3 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Yamaha RX 100

₹1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Honda Activa 7G

₹79,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Cars & BikesNew BikesHusqvarna BikesHusqvarna Vitpilen 401