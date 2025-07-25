Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 is priced at Rs. 2.8 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi).
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 373.2 cc engine, and features a Sports Naked Bikes body type.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 rivals are KTM 390 Duke, CFMoto 300NK, Honda CBR300R, KTM 250 Duke, Zontes 350R, TVS Apache RR 310.
Category Average: 313.0 cc
Vitpilen 401: 373.2 cc
Category Average: 35.91 ps
Vitpilen 401: 43.5 ps
|Max Power
|43.5 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes
|Max Torque
|35 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|373.2 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
The Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 2.8 Lakhs.
The Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 is expected to launch on 1st Jan 1970, introducing a new addition to the 373.2 cc segment.
The Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 features a 373.2 cc engine delivering a powerful 43.5 PS. It has a manual transmission.
The Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 faces competition from the likes of KTM 390 Duke and CFMoto 300NK in the 373.2 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
