Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda Unicorn on road price in Sohna starts from Rs. 1.11 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Honda Unicorn on road price in Sohna starts from Rs. 1.11 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Honda Unicorn dealers and showrooms in Sohna for best offers.
Honda Unicorn on road price breakup in Sohna includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Unicorn is mainly compared to Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Sohna, Bajaj Pulsar 150 which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Sohna and Yamaha RX 100 starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Sohna.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Unicorn STD ₹ 1.11 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price