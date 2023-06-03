Saved Articles

Honda Shine 100 On Road Price in Sasaram

77,436*
*On-Road Price
Sasaram
Shine 100 Price in Sasaram

Honda Shine 100 on road price in Sasaram starts from Rs. 77,440.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Honda Shine 100 STD₹ 77,440
...Read More

Honda Shine 100 Variant Wise Price List in Sasaram

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
STD
₹ 77,436*On-Road Price
98.98 cc cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
64,900
RTO
6,692
Insurance
5,844
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Sasaram)
77,436
EMI@1,664/mo
Honda Shine 100 News

Honda two-wheeler sales slid 6.7% in May, increasing the delta when compared to Hero, while TVS closes in on the manufacturer
Honda Two-Wheeler sales slide 7% in May despite new launches Shine 100, Activa H-Smart
3 Jun 2023
Delivery of 500 units of Shine 100 across Uttar Pradesh on the first day
Honda commences deliveries of Shine 100 in India
20 May 2023
Mr. Anurag Saxena, Regional Business Head-Sales, North Region, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India and Mr. Shivaprakash Hiremath, Operating Officer-Customer Service, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India at the launch of Honda Shine 100 in Rajasthan.
Newly launched Honda Shine 100 gets 10-year warranty and a special price only in these states: Details
17 May 2023
Both motorcycles are purpose-built for commuting.
Honda Shine 100 vs TVS Radeon: Which affordable motorcycle should you buy?
13 May 2023
Honda Shine 100 gets an all-new frame and engine.
Dispatches of Honda Shine 100, rival to Hero Splendor Plus and Bajaj Platina 100 starts
3 May 2023
Honda Shine 100 Videos

The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
5 May 2023
Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
2 Oct 2023
Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
2023 Honda SP160: First Look
8 Aug 2023
Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
2 Aug 2023
Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
6 Jun 2023
