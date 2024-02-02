Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
The lowest price model is Honda Shine
Honda Shine on road price in Sultanpur starts from Rs. 91,720.
The on road price for Honda Shine top variant goes up to Rs. 96,190 in Sultanpur.
The lowest price model is Honda Shine Drum OBD2 and the most priced model is Honda Shine Disc OBD2.
Honda Shine on road price breakup in Sultanpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Shine is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Sultanpur, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Sultanpur and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Sultanpur.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Shine Drum OBD2 ₹ 91,720 Honda Shine Disc OBD2 ₹ 96,190
