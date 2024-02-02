Honda Shine on road price in Kondagaon starts from Rs. 91,780. The on road price for Honda Shine top variant goes up to Rs. 96,130 in Kondagaon. The lowest price model is Honda Shine Honda Shine on road price in Kondagaon starts from Rs. 91,780. The on road price for Honda Shine top variant goes up to Rs. 96,130 in Kondagaon. The lowest price model is Honda Shine Drum OBD2 and the most priced model is Honda Shine Disc OBD2. Visit your nearest Honda Shine dealers and showrooms in Kondagaon for best offers. Honda Shine on road price breakup in Kondagaon includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda Shine is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Kondagaon, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Kondagaon and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Kondagaon. Variants On-Road Price Honda Shine Drum OBD2 ₹ 91,780 Honda Shine Disc OBD2 ₹ 96,130