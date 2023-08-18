Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda Livo on road price in Sangamner starts from Rs. 84,250.
The on road price for Honda Livo top variant goes up to Rs. 89,000 in Sangamner.
The lowest price model is Honda Livo
Honda Livo on road price in Sangamner starts from Rs. 84,250.
The on road price for Honda Livo top variant goes up to Rs. 89,000 in Sangamner.
The lowest price model is Honda Livo Drum and the most priced model is Honda Livo Disc.
Visit your nearest
Honda Livo dealers and showrooms in Sangamner for best offers.
Honda Livo on road price breakup in Sangamner includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Livo is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Sangamner, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Sangamner and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Sangamner.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Livo Drum ₹ 84,250 Honda Livo Disc ₹ 89,000
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price