Honda Hness CB350 On Road Price in Quaid E Milleth

1.86 - 1.96 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hness CB350 on Road Price in Quaid E Milleth

Honda Hness CB350 on road price in Quaid E Milleth starts from Rs. 2.12 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda Hness CB350 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.18 Lakhs in Quaid E Milleth.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Honda Hness CB350 DLX₹ 2.12 Lakhs
Honda Hness CB350 DLX Pro₹ 2.18 Lakhs
Honda Hness CB350 Variant Wise Price List

DLX
₹2.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
348.36 cc
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,86,500
RTO
14,920
Insurance
10,174
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Quaid E Milleth)
2,11,594
EMI@4,548/mo
DLX Pro
₹2.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
348.36 cc
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
