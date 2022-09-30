HT Auto
Jawa 42 Bobber On Road Price in Quaid E Milleth

2.12 - 2.15 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
42 Bobber on Road Price in Quaid E Milleth

Jawa 42 Bobber on road price in Quaid E Milleth starts from Rs. 2.42 Lakhs. The on road price for Jawa 42 Bobber top variant goes up to Rs. 2.45 Lakhs in Quaid E Milleth.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Jawa 42 Bobber Mystic Copper₹ 2.42 Lakhs
Jawa 42 Bobber Moonstone White₹ 2.43 Lakhs
Jawa 42 Bobber Jasper Red₹ 2.45 Lakhs
Jawa 42 Bobber Variant Wise Price List

Mystic Copper
₹2.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
334 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,12,500
RTO
17,000
Insurance
12,263
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Quaid E Milleth)
2,41,763
EMI@5,196/mo
Moonstone White
₹2.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
334 cc
Jasper Red
₹2.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
334 cc
Trending Jawa Bikes

  • Popular

  • Jawa 42

    1.65 - 1.84 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Jawa Perak

    1.95 - 2.12 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Jawa Jawa

    1.76 - 1.95 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

    View all Jawa Bikes

