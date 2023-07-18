Honda CBR650R on road price in Lahaul And Spiti starts from Rs. 17.76 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda CBR650R on road price in Lahaul And Spiti starts from Rs. 17.76 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda CBR650R dealers and showrooms in Lahaul And Spiti for best offers. Honda CBR650R on road price breakup in Lahaul And Spiti includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Honda CBR650R STD ₹ 17.76 Lakhs