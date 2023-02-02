HT Auto
Kawasaki ZX-4R unveiled globally, rivals Honda CBR650R

Kawasaki has unveiled the Ninja ZX-4R in the global market and it will be sitting in the Supersports line-up of motorcycles. Kawasaki will offer three variants of the new motorcycle, there is ZX-4R, ZX-4R SE and ZX-4RR. The new motorcycle will be positioned between Ninja ZX-25R and Ninja ZX-6R. The model is expected to launch in Europe in the autumn of 2023.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 02 Feb 2023, 17:44 PM
The design of the Kawasaki ZX-4R is inspired by the other ZX models.
Kawasaki is using a water-cooled, four-stroke, four-cylinder engine that has a capacity of 399 cc. It produces 75.94 bhp and 78.9 bhp with RAM air intake. The engine can rev up to a screaming 15,000 rpm.

For reference, the ZX-25R produces 51 bhp and 22.9 Nm from its 250 cc four-cylinder engine. Then there is the ZX-6R which uses a 636 cc, four-cylinder engine that produces 134 bhp and 70.8 Nm.

Kawasaki is using Showa's advanced SFF-BP front forks for the Ninja ZX-4R. The Ninja ZX-4R SE and Ninja ZX-4RR models also feature a preload adjustment mechanism. Moreover, at the rear, there is a horizontal back-link suspension that offers the same progressive characteristics as the Ninja ZX-10R. Additionally, the Ninja ZX-4RR variant features the same type of Showa BFRC-lite rear shock as the Ninja ZX-10R.

Braking duties are done by 290 mm semi-floating twin discs in the front with radial-mounted monobloc calipers. At the rear, there is a 220 mm single disc. The front tyre has a 120-section while the rear one has a 160-section.

The motorcycle uses LED lighting and a 4.3-inch full-digital colour LCD. In terms of rider aids, there is KTRC (Kawasaki Traction Control) and Power Modes. There are four to choose from - Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider (Manual), the rider can easily select the appropriate setting to suit the riding conditions and his or her own riding style. Also fitted to the Ninja ZX-4R SE and Ninja ZX-4RR is a dual-direction KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter) enabling clutchless shifting up/down.

First Published Date: 02 Feb 2023, 17:44 PM IST
TAGS: Kawasaki ZX-4R Sport bike
