TVS Ronin 225 vs Kawasaki W175: Which retro motorcycle should you buy?

TVS Motor Company's latest launch in the Indian market is the Ronin 225 cruiser. It is a neo-retro motorcycle that gets design inspiration from the Zeppelin R concept. However, mechanically both the concept and the production-spec motorcycle are very different. One of the rivals to the Ronin 225 is the Kawasaki W175 which was also launched quite recently. Here, is a comparison between the two.

What are the design highlights of the TVS Ronin 225 and Kawasaki W175?

The Ronin 225 is a mixture of several different body styles. The front looks like a neo-retro motorcycle with a circular headlamp with a hint of modernization from the LED headlamp and turn indicators. From the sides, the stance of the motorcycle is muscular because of the large fuel tank and chunky golden forks. From the rear, the Ronin looks like a scrambler because of the slim tail lamp and block-pattern type tyres.

The W175 on other hand looks like a proper retro motorcycle. It has got a circular headlamp, squared-off tail lamp and oval turn indicators. There are no LEDs on offer. All the lighting elements use halogens. There is a single-piece bench-style seat and the only chrome element on the motorcycle is the surround around the headlamp.

What are the features offered on Ronin 225 and W175?

TVS is known to offer a lot of features with their motorcycles and Ronin is no different. It gets an off-set digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, adjustable levers, a silent start system, ABS modes and all LED lighting.

The W175 is a bare-bone motorcycle in terms of features. It does offer a semi-digital instrument cluster which shows an odometer, fuel gauge, a trip meter and there are some warning lights for the rider. There is also a single-channel ABS on offer.

Which is more powerful Ronin 225 or Kawasaki W175?

When it comes to the engine, the Ronin 225 is clearly a lot more powerful than the W175. It gets a 225 cc, oil-cooled unit that produces 20.4 bhp of max power and 19.93 Nm of peak torque. The engine is tuned for low-end and mid-range grunt.

Kawasaki is using a 177 cc, air-cooled engine that produces 13 Ps and 13.2 Nm. Both the motorcycles are using a 5-speed gearbox but the TVS gets a slip and assist clutch as well.

Which one should you buy Kawasaki W175 or TVS Ronin 225?

The W175 seems overpriced at ₹1.47 lakh (ex-showroom) but then there is an exclusivity factor that comes with the motorcycle because there will not be a lot of W175s on Indian roads.

The Ronin 225 is priced at ₹1.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Yes, it is slightly more expensive than the W175 but then it offers a lot more equipment, premium hardware and power than the W175.

